Waze for iPhone and CarPlay Needs an Emergency Update ASAP

As one of the most popular navigation apps out there, Waze is obviously installed on millions of iPhones, many of which have already been updated to the latest version of iOS.
Apple rolled out iOS 16 in September, and unfortunately, it didn’t take long before iPhone owners started noticing the first major problem with Waze.
Earlier this week, I discovered that while running Waze on CarPlay, my iPhone 14 Pro gets unexpectedly hot (much warmer than it typically does when it’s connected to the head unit in my car). While I originally ignored the problem, some of our readers told me that Waze seems to be the cause of the overheating, in some cases leading to excessive battery drain as well.
In my case, the battery drain was hardly noticeable, given I am running CarPlay on a wired connection, so the iPhone is also being charged at the same time.
A discussion thread on reddit includes more details of the problem, as several other users reported similar battery drains and overheating after installing iOS 16 on their iPhones. In all cases, Waze appears to be the culprit, though it only seems to happen when CarPlay is running on the screen.
Once the application is closed, everything returns to normal. Running Google Maps instead of Waze also appears to fix the overheating, so all signs seem to indicate that the navigation app needs an emergency update as soon as possible.
The latest version of Waze on iOS is 4.87, and it was published on the App Store on September 18. This means the application hasn’t received an update in nearly a month, so hopefully, the next build will come with more optimizations for iOS 16.
In the meantime, there’s not much users can do to fix the overheating other than replacing Waze with Google Maps completely. There’s no timing information as to when the next Waze update could go live for iPhone owners.
Earlier this week, I discovered that while running Waze on CarPlay, my iPhone 14 Pro gets unexpectedly hot (much warmer than it typically does when it’s connected to the head unit in my car). While I originally ignored the problem, some of our readers told me that Waze seems to be the cause of the overheating, in some cases leading to excessive battery drain as well.
In my case, the battery drain was hardly noticeable, given I am running CarPlay on a wired connection, so the iPhone is also being charged at the same time.
A discussion thread on reddit includes more details of the problem, as several other users reported similar battery drains and overheating after installing iOS 16 on their iPhones. In all cases, Waze appears to be the culprit, though it only seems to happen when CarPlay is running on the screen.
Once the application is closed, everything returns to normal. Running Google Maps instead of Waze also appears to fix the overheating, so all signs seem to indicate that the navigation app needs an emergency update as soon as possible.
The latest version of Waze on iOS is 4.87, and it was published on the App Store on September 18. This means the application hasn’t received an update in nearly a month, so hopefully, the next build will come with more optimizations for iOS 16.
In the meantime, there’s not much users can do to fix the overheating other than replacing Waze with Google Maps completely. There’s no timing information as to when the next Waze update could go live for iPhone owners.