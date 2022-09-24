The Best Waze Alternatives in 2022

For the modern driver, Waze is without a doubt a must-have, especially for the daily commute. Thanks to its crowdsourcing engine, Waze gets reports from the other drivers on the road but also from devices where it’s running, eventually being able to determine the traffic conditions in a very accurate way.
As a result, the routes it determines are also typically the fastest, while the provided ETA is very close to the actual one, sometimes with a delay of just a few minutes.
But at the end of the day, Waze is clearly one of the best navigation apps out there, no matter if you have an iPhone or an Android device.
On the other hand, it’s also not a secret that users end up hitting occasional bugs in Waze, and more often than not, these take quite a lot of time to be fixed. This is how some people end up searching for alternative apps, especially as navigation software has become such a vital part of the driving experience.
In theory, the top alternative to Waze should be Google Maps since it sometimes uses its data for information, but this time, we’re going to highlight those apps that are specifically focused on traffic reports.Apple Maps
While Apple Maps is often considered a rival to Google Maps, the application has also stepped into Waze’s territory with an update that’s still rolling out to users gradually.
Apple Maps now allows users to send traffic reports, including on accidents, all with the purpose of helping the app find a faster route to a destination. As compared to Waze, however, the number of hazards that can be reported is extremely limited, so for now, using Apple Maps as a full-time Waze alternative isn’t necessarily the most advanced experience.
Furthermore, Apple Maps is currently exclusive to iPhones, and all its updates come with an increased focus on the United States and a few other large regions.
Few people heard of Coyote, but the app has been around for quite some time. Just like Waze, it relies on community reports, so it comes with similar warnings for accidents, speed limits, traffic jams, speed cameras, and so on.
Coyote also has a premium version, which offers support for CarPlay (as compared to Waze, which offers such functionality at no extra cost)/
The app is extremely easy to use, and if you’ve tried Waze before, there’s no doubt you’ll find Coyote rather familiar. With a community that includes over 5 million users, the app should theoretically provide very accurate routes, especially as its algorithms are always in the know about what’s happening on the road.
The main drawback: it’s only available in a few European countries, such as France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Belgium.
If you don’t mind paying for premium features, both TomTom and Sygic have developed super-advanced navigation software that can really come in handy when getting behind the wheel.
TomTom GO Navigation and Sygic GPS Navigation collect information from the devices where they are installed, so they also display traffic information, as they can determine the regions where slowdowns are happening based on the traveling speed of other users.
However, while they do come with features like speed limits, they do not include a community-driven reporting system, so users can’t send reports on what’s happening on the road. On the other hand, both offer must-have navigation capabilities, including offline maps (as a matter of fact, TomTom is one of the top providers of mapping data, as its proprietary maps are being used by several other services).
