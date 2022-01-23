The Best 5 Google Maps Alternatives With Offline Maps Support

When it comes to its navigation component, however, Google Maps is a superstar. This is the reason it has millions of users every day, as it offers new-gen features such as live traffic information, fuel-efficient routes, and many other options you won’t find elsewhere.
One of the best things about Google Maps is offline support. With this feature, Google allows you to continue enjoying its navigation capabilities without an Internet connection. This obviously comes in handy when data coverage is not available, no matter if we’re talking about a tunnel or a limited mobile plan that makes it harder to use an online navigation app.
But of course, Google Maps isn’t the only app out there with support for offline maps, so if for some reason you’re now looking for an alternative, here are the best five you can try out today.Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps
In many cases, Waze is considered the best alternative to Google Maps, but given this app doesn’t support offline maps, Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps should be the first alternative to try out.
Sygic is already a leader in terms of navigation software, and its mobile application comes with very advanced integration of offline support.
The application allows users to download maps of all countries in the world, and Sygic is using maps from several providers, including TomTom. The company offers free map updates several times every year, and this feature comes alongside POI support, pedestrian GPS navigation with walking directions, and the must-have voice guidance that includes spoken street names.
Sygic GPS Navigation is available not only on iPhone and Android but also on CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s not with a freeware license, but a trial lets you play with it for 7 days at no charge.
If you don’t care about CarPlay and Android Auto, MAPS.ME is one app that’s definitely worth trying out.
Its offline map support is impressive, as the app lets you generate routes for five different means of transportation, including cars, public transport, and cycling. With turn-by-turn navigation also available, MAPS.ME uses OpenStreetMap data, so in theory, the maps should be as accurate as possible.
The offline search allows you to search for any nearby POI, and the developing team guarantees that despite the impressive amount of data bundled with the app, it won’t use too much storage on the device.
MAPS.ME is available free of charge on both iPhone and Android.OsmAnd Maps
Just like MAPS.ME, OsmAnd was built with offline maps in mind, but as an extra, it also comes with support for CarPlay, so it can work on your car’s display as well.
Also using global maps from OpenStreetMap, OsmAnd offers impressive offline mapping data, as all the data can be downloaded on the device and then used without an Internet connection.
Obviously, it also offers navigation guidance, but at the same time, it also provides users with a series of extras, including support for bicycle and pedestrian navigation, as well as compact offline vector maps.
The maps are updated at least once a month, the dev team promises.
Of course, OsmAnd is available not only on iPhone but also on Android.
TomTom is right now one of the leading names in the navigation solution sector, and its mobile application comes with impressive capabilities. Including offline maps support, that is.
The offline maps are available for over 150 countries, and they can be downloaded manually from TomTom GO Navigation right on your mobile device. You can simply choose what region you want to download and therefore save valuable space on your device.
The offline map data includes speed limits, blocked roads, and other updated details, as the maps are supposed to be updated every week once an Internet connection is available.
TomTom also uses its own proprietary maps, so as compared to others, it relies on in-house sources to make sure users are provided with accurate data.
TomTom GO Navigation can be downloaded on iPhone and Android as a 30-day free trial, as the full version is available with a subscription.
Just like Sygic and TomTom, which are essentially its biggest rivals, HERE also equipped its own mobile navigation app with offline map support.
In other words, you can use the navigation without an Internet connection, and users are allowed to download exactly the data they need, be it just a specific region, country, or continent.
The offline maps include not only turn-by-turn navigation but also POI integration, speed limits, and everything else you’d need to reach your destination more conveniently.
Of course, HERE’s software can also be used on iPhone and Android. And as compared to competing products, it’s free of charge on iPhone and Android.
