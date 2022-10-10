New iPhone Update Now Available With an Important CarPlay Improvement

First of all, the basics.iOS 16.0.3 is available right now with four different changes, and the improvements are part of a 1,21 GB download. Needless to say, it may take a while to get the update if you’re not using a high-speed Internet connection.The update seems to be entirely aimed at the iPhone 14 series, as most of the refinements are specifically targeting bugs encountered by buyers of Apple’s latest-generation smartphones.More specifically, the changelog reveals that iOS 16.0.3 resolves a glitch that could cause incoming call and app notifications to be delayed or not delivered at all. This happens on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, so in theory, if you have the standard iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus, you are not affected.On the other hand, Apple says it has also addressed a problem impacting the camera and causing it to be slow or switch between modes on both Pro models.One of the fixes aimed at all iPhone 14 models and CarPlay users alike concerns the volume of phone calls. The Cupertino-based tech giant says it was aware of a glitch that caused the volume of the microphone to be very low during calls made on CarPlay from an iPhone 14.Based on user reports, this has been one of the most common glitches experienced by iPhone 14 owners, so make sure you install the update to improve the call quality on CarPlay.The last fix concerns the Mail app, as Apple says that in some instances, the email client could crash on launch after receiving a malformed message.The update is available right now from Settings > General > Software Update.