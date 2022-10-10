Mercedes Recalls Nearly 20,000 Cars Over Unsecure 12V Battery

Early last year, Mercedes discovered “an irregularity” in an internal crash test in which the 12-volt battery moved as a result of the crash. M-B initiated an investigation, analyzing the crash test results in detail. Somewhat curious for the Stuttgart-based automaker that promises “the best or nothing,” Mercedes couldn’t reproduce the battery movement.
M-B continued to conduct both research and testing while monitoring field reports and claims to determine whether the crash test result had been an isolated case. As a precautionary measure, an improved 12-volt battery mount entered series production in August 2022 for extra peace of mind.
Sometime in the summer of 2022, the German automaker had the brilliant idea of analyzing “whether the post-crash failure of eCall and the hazard warning lights might constitute a safety risk.” We all know the answer to that, which is why Mercedes-Benz decided to issue a long-overdue recall.
The suspect population is listed in the attached report as 19,698 vehicles, and the supplier of the 12-volt batteries used in said vehicles is Philippine GmbH & Co. Technische Kunststo. Thankfully for all parties involved, there are no reports of warranty claims, field or service reports. Dealers have already been instructed to install additional battery mounting support. Affected customers will be notified by first-class mail on or before November 29th.
The suspect population consists of 9,741 examples of the CLS 450 Coupe, 2,096 examples of the CLS 53 Coupe, 3,428 examples of the E 450 Sedan, and 4,433 examples of the E 53 Sedan. These vehicles were produced for MY19 through MY22 between January 8th, 2018 and August 23rd, 2022.
Currently going for $62,750 excluding destination charge, the 450 series comes standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive and a 362-horsepower 3.0L straight-six turbo engine with mild-hybrid assistance. The AMG-branded 53 series starts at $75,000 and levels up to an electric auxiliary compressor that improves peak output to 429 ponies and 384 pound-foot (520 Nm).
