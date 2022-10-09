Mercedes Recalls Nearly 60,000 GLS SUVs Over Manufacturing Error

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

AMG

The sub-supplier eliminated this production deviation by introducing an automated process in March 2022. What’s more, an additional test step was introduced to confirm proper spring installation with the help of laser and camera controls. Come April, the German automaker started investigating the potential consequences of a missing spring or an erroneously installed spring in the seatback mechanism. M-B determined that seatback lock failure may occur in the event of a crash, thus increasing the risk of injury.According to documents filed with the, two seat backrest frames are called back, identified as part numbers A1679301702 and A1679301802. The aforementioned issue can no longer occur as of July 21st thanks to improved production procedures.Dealers have already been informed to inspect and replace the third-row seatback, as necessary, at no charge to the customer. No fewer than 59,574 vehicles are called back in the United States, and 100 percent of the said population is believed to exhibit the manufacturing error. Owners, on the other hand, will be notified by first-class mail no later than November 29th.Affected vehicles include the 2021 model year Mercedes-GLS 63 (vehicles built between September 18th, 2018 and July 4th, 2022), the 2020 to 2022 model year Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 (similar build dates), and the 2020 to 2022 model year Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 (similar build dates).The closest rival to the BMW X7 is currently listed at $77,850 excluding destination freight charge for the GLS 450. The GLS 580 is $23,400 more expensive at press time, whereas the GLS 63 can be had for $135,400.