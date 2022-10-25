Mysterious Google Maps Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay

While Apple users are provided with a native navigation solution, most people still go for Google Maps, and the reason is as obvious as it could be.
Right now, Google Maps is the best navigation app on the planet, and while Apple Maps is getting more and more improvements, it’ll take a very long time to serve as a full alternative to its rival. Especially outside the U.S., that is, as Apple Maps continues to be focused mostly on Apple’s home market.
In the meantime, Google Maps is also getting new features on Apple’s own playground, so iPhone users receive updates on a regular basis.
Today, for instance, Google Maps has published version 6.41 on the App Store, so iPhone and CarPlay users can download the new update right now on their devices.
The Mountain View-based search giant hasn’t provided too many details on what’s included, but the changelog mentions one reference to the widgets that are now supported on the lock screen.
iOS 16 brings support for lock screen widgets, and Google Maps received an update earlier this month to take advantage of the new feature. “Get easy access to frequent trip details and nearby places with new Google Maps lock screen widgets,” the changelog reads.
This feature, however, was originally included in version 6.40, so most likely, the small version increase actually brings further polishing. Google has obviously remained tight-lipped on the changes it made under the hood, but users should update to the new version as soon as possible anyway.
Overall, Google Maps seems to be feeling at home on iOS 16 devices. I’m using the app on a regular basis in my car, and most of the glitches that I encountered during the beta program of iOS 16 are gone now, with no device overheating or crashes occurring anymore. This means users searching for an Apple Maps alternative have another reason to switch to Google Maps, in addition to the feature arsenal that’s obviously superior.
