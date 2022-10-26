Don’t Update Your iPhone If You Use Apple’s Google Maps Rival on CarPlay

Apple Maps is Apple’s big bet in the mapping services battle, and in many ways, it’s the company’s alternative to Google Maps.
As a native offering, Apple Maps should theoretically offer the best navigation experience to iPhone owners, but as some users out there occasionally figure out, this isn’t necessarily the case. And unfortunately, the only solution is sometimes switching to the likes of Google Maps and Waze.
This is what appears to be happening right now after the most recent iPhone updates.
More precisely, it looks like the update to iOS 16 – the major OS release that Apple announced last month – is causing new problems in Apple Maps, as the Google Maps rival can no longer follow users on the map.
In other words, Apple Maps is losing GPS positioning, with the location, therefore, jumping around on the map. As a result, it can no longer provide accurate navigation instructions, with the experience overall becoming very unreliable.
Some users claim Apple Maps occasionally freezes in the middle of the drive, and the only way to restore it is to force-close the app.
Most of these problems happen on CarPlay, but what makes the whole thing even more awkward is that they are only triggered occasionally. In other words, while everything might be working just fine right now, the navigation experience could end up broken down a minute later, all for a reason that’s currently impossible to determine.
The release of iOS 16.1, which started earlier this week, didn’t bring any improvements on this front, and Apple Maps still doesn’t feel at home on the latest operating system version.
Unfortunately, no magic fix is known to exist, and the only way to prevent all these problems from taking place is to avoid updating to the latest iPhone software update. Hopefully, however, Apple is already working on a fix, so fingers crossed for more information on this front to be released sooner rather than later.
