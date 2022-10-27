Google Removes Google Maps Feature Because Nobody Was Using It

Google is one of the companies that played a major role in the global response to the health crisis that has been keeping us indoors since early 2020.
The search giant updated many of its services, including Google Search and Google Maps, with information regarding the fight against the virus, and now that the world is returning to normal, the company can undo these releases.
In other words, Google Maps is losing a COVID-related feature because nobody is using it anymore. It’s not us saying it but Google, as the Mountain View-based search firm has confirmed that the COVID-19 layer in Google Maps is going dark because of declining usage.
The company also explains that all the information that users need in the fight against the virus can be found on Google Search anyway.
In case you’re wondering when the whole thing happened, it looks like Google removed this layer in September this year. It happened quietly, as the company didn’t release any announcement on this front. However, the feature is no longer available in mobile apps or on the web, so right now, Google Search is the only destination for virus-related info.
Google Maps will continue to show key locations for the fight against the health crisis, including vaccination centers and testing sites. However, these don’t require any special layer, as they are shown on the map just like any other point of interest.
In the meantime, Google Maps is evolving on other fronts. The application is getting tons of other new-generation features, including the eco-friendly routing that drivers seem to love these days. Thanks to this innovation, Google Maps is capable of providing users with routes that help save fuel, all based on the analysis of several factors, including road incline and traffic patterns. The eco-friendly routing is already available in several large regions, with Google working on bringing it elsewhere too.
In other words, Google Maps is losing a COVID-related feature because nobody is using it anymore. It’s not us saying it but Google, as the Mountain View-based search firm has confirmed that the COVID-19 layer in Google Maps is going dark because of declining usage.
The company also explains that all the information that users need in the fight against the virus can be found on Google Search anyway.
In case you’re wondering when the whole thing happened, it looks like Google removed this layer in September this year. It happened quietly, as the company didn’t release any announcement on this front. However, the feature is no longer available in mobile apps or on the web, so right now, Google Search is the only destination for virus-related info.
Google Maps will continue to show key locations for the fight against the health crisis, including vaccination centers and testing sites. However, these don’t require any special layer, as they are shown on the map just like any other point of interest.
In the meantime, Google Maps is evolving on other fronts. The application is getting tons of other new-generation features, including the eco-friendly routing that drivers seem to love these days. Thanks to this innovation, Google Maps is capable of providing users with routes that help save fuel, all based on the analysis of several factors, including road incline and traffic patterns. The eco-friendly routing is already available in several large regions, with Google working on bringing it elsewhere too.