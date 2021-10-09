Google Expands an Eco-Friendly Google Maps Feature to More Users

While for many people out there Google Maps is still a navigation app primarily aimed at drivers, all the improvements that the Mountain View-based search giant implemented lately have made the platform the right choice for anyone on the road, including for cyclists too.
Google is betting big on eco-friendly alternatives to driving, and the latest update announced for Google Maps is just the living proof in this regard.
The application already provided users with bike and scooter share information right on Android and iPhone, but Google says these capabilities are now being expanded to millions of more users out there.
No less than 300 cities are now supported by this feature, with Google explaining that users in Berlin, New York, Sao Paulo, and Taipei can now see not only nearby stations but also how many vehicles are available at each location.
The bike and scooter share information is powered by Google partners, including Donkey Republic, Tier, and Voi in Europe, as well as Bird and Spin.
In the meantime, this isn’t the only eco-friendly investment that Google has announced for Google Maps.
The navigation app is also getting a new feature specifically aimed at drivers, as users will now be provided with the most fuel-efficient route as well when they’re searching for guidance to a specific destination.
If until now Google Maps only provided the fastest route to a defined address, the application is now capable of also display the alternative with a lower carbon footprint, all based on an in-depth analysis that takes into account data like road incline, traffic, the average speed, and other information.
A complex algorithm tries to determine the carbon footprint for each route, and Google says that sometimes users could end up being provided with a longer alternative (it could therefore take a few more minutes to reach the destination) but with increased fuel efficiency.
The feature is going live on both iPhone and Android in the United States, and of course, it will soon expand to more users out there in other regions too.
