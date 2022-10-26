Google Maps Competitor Makes Its Way to Another New-Generation Car

The EV battle is getting fiercer, and it’s not only taking place at the automaker level. Tech companies out there are also racing against each other to bring their solutions to new-generation cars, especially as these vehicles offer more advanced capabilities that require complex software and plenty of processing power.
Google, for instance, is betting big on Android Automotive, the company’s fully featured operating system that’s already installed in some cars, including Polestar’s.
Apple is working on a new-generation CarPlay that should see daylight next year and which is supposed to be pre-installed in several 2024 models.
But at the same time, navigation experts across the world are also investing in similar products, and HERE Technologies has recently managed to secure another big win.
HERE Navigation, which is often considered one of the top alternatives to the likes of Google Maps, has been chosen by Lotus to power the experience in the all-new, all-electric Eletre.
Needless to say, the software will provide not only the typical navigation capabilities but also more advanced features through EV Routing, EV Range Assistant, and Predictive Routing components.
In other words, the purpose of HERE is to provide Lotus customers with a fully featured navigation experience that includes everything from features to get them to their destinations to new-gen capabilities like routes optimized for EVs. HERE’s software can take into account all kinds of factors, including road topography, geometry, historical, and real-time traffic data to more accurately calculate routes and battery range.
Furthermore, Lotus buyers are provided with access to HERE EV Charge Points, which is a global database of charging stations for electric cars, and which also includes information like charging specifications and near real-time availability.
All these new systems are built-in, and Lotus Eletre drivers will experience the aforementioned capabilities from the moment they get behind the wheel, with no further app installation required.
