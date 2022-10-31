This Dash Mod Proves an Upgrade to CarPlay Does Exist

Let’s be honest about it: both Android Auto and CarPlay are great apps, and despite all the problems they occasionally hit, they certainly come in handy to most drivers out there.
On the other hand, one of the biggest shortcomings they come with is the limited app access. In other words, Android Auto and CarPlay can’t run certain apps because, well, they aren’t supposed to be used while driving.
It’s not hard to understand why Google and Apple don’t want you to be able to run YouTube on Android Auto and CarPlay, but at the end of the day, such a limitation doesn’t necessarily make sense. If anything, the app should be blocked when the car is in motion, but otherwise, there’s no reason not to allow it when the vehicle is parked.
If you’ve had enough of these restrictions and want to get the full experience in the car, the best way to go is a custom dash mod.
Soundman Car Audio on YouTube has recently demonstrated one such project for a Chevy 1500, and the result is mesmerizing. The custom dash mod he created includes a dedicated kit for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so you’re getting not only full access to the App Store but also a larger screen with better resolution than the ones automakers typically install.
The quality of the build is obviously top-notch, and best of all, the dash mod also allows the driver to access his Sony head unit when the iPad is undocked. In other words, despite being provided with the full iPad experience behind the wheel, the driver isn’t giving up on the Sony head unit either, so they’re winning on pretty much every single front.
Needless to say, the most convenient alternative to building a custom dash mod is to use an iPad with a tablet holder – which many people do anyway, given the whole thing is a lot more affordable.
It’s not hard to understand why Google and Apple don’t want you to be able to run YouTube on Android Auto and CarPlay, but at the end of the day, such a limitation doesn’t necessarily make sense. If anything, the app should be blocked when the car is in motion, but otherwise, there’s no reason not to allow it when the vehicle is parked.
If you’ve had enough of these restrictions and want to get the full experience in the car, the best way to go is a custom dash mod.
Soundman Car Audio on YouTube has recently demonstrated one such project for a Chevy 1500, and the result is mesmerizing. The custom dash mod he created includes a dedicated kit for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so you’re getting not only full access to the App Store but also a larger screen with better resolution than the ones automakers typically install.
The quality of the build is obviously top-notch, and best of all, the dash mod also allows the driver to access his Sony head unit when the iPad is undocked. In other words, despite being provided with the full iPad experience behind the wheel, the driver isn’t giving up on the Sony head unit either, so they’re winning on pretty much every single front.
Needless to say, the most convenient alternative to building a custom dash mod is to use an iPad with a tablet holder – which many people do anyway, given the whole thing is a lot more affordable.