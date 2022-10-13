Waze Is Getting a New Limited-Time Navigation Update

Waze updates available for a limited time only aren’t necessarily something new for the Google-owned navigation app, as the parent company releases special goodies on every major occasion.
Now that Halloween is approaching, Waze is getting new content that is supposed to enhance the navigation experience and make it, you know, spookier.
More specifically, the app is turning from just Waze to Zombified Waze, as Google is adding a survivalist voice to provide you with directions on which way to go. In other words, you would no longer navigate with the classic voice but with someone who knows precisely what you need to do to survive the zombie invasion.
At the same time, this special Waze update also includes a so-called Survivalist Mood, as well as an Escapemobile to be used as the vehicle icon.
If you’d rather spend your time behind the wheel playing for the dark side, you can always activate the Zombie voice navigation, the Zombie mood, and the Zombiemobile.
As it’s typically the case with such Waze updates, all the detailed goodies are available for a limited time, but the company hasn’t shared information on this front. Most likely, however, the content will be removed at the end of the month, at which point your settings will return to the previous configuration.
Worth knowing, however, is that the Zombie experience is only available in certain languages, namely English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Navigation, on the other hand, can only be used in English.
If you want to activate this limited-time experience, there’s not much to do other than make sure you are running the latest Waze version. Just launch the app and then tap the My Waze icon on the main screen. If the new content is available for you, the app should display a “Drive for Zombies” banner in the menu. Tapping it should then let you enable the new settings, including the special vehicle icon and the mood.
More specifically, the app is turning from just Waze to Zombified Waze, as Google is adding a survivalist voice to provide you with directions on which way to go. In other words, you would no longer navigate with the classic voice but with someone who knows precisely what you need to do to survive the zombie invasion.
At the same time, this special Waze update also includes a so-called Survivalist Mood, as well as an Escapemobile to be used as the vehicle icon.
If you’d rather spend your time behind the wheel playing for the dark side, you can always activate the Zombie voice navigation, the Zombie mood, and the Zombiemobile.
As it’s typically the case with such Waze updates, all the detailed goodies are available for a limited time, but the company hasn’t shared information on this front. Most likely, however, the content will be removed at the end of the month, at which point your settings will return to the previous configuration.
Worth knowing, however, is that the Zombie experience is only available in certain languages, namely English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Navigation, on the other hand, can only be used in English.
If you want to activate this limited-time experience, there’s not much to do other than make sure you are running the latest Waze version. Just launch the app and then tap the My Waze icon on the main screen. If the new content is available for you, the app should display a “Drive for Zombies” banner in the menu. Tapping it should then let you enable the new settings, including the special vehicle icon and the mood.