Google Maps Alternative Gets a Mysterious Update on CarPlay

Finding a worthy alternative to Google Maps isn’t necessarily difficult, as there are plenty of solutions out there that can get users from where they are to where they want to go.
The big difference is how they do that, as some apps come with all kinds of extras supposed to make the experience overall a lot more convenient.
TomTom GO Navigation is one of the best choices in this particular software market, and it’s not difficult to figure out why. TomTom is currently a leading name in the satnav industry, so its mobile application is based on the company’s know-how and long-time experience to make sure the time you spend behind the wheel is as safe and convenient as possible.
Just as expected, TomTom GO Navigation receives frequent updates, as this is a part of the company’s commitment to keeping the app fresh and aligned with users’ expectations.
The most recent update published on the App Store comes with new goodies, though very little information has actually been offered on how they work and what they do.
More specifically, Apple users who update TomTom GO Navigation to version 3.3.4 will be provided with new shortcuts on the CarPlay dashboard screen. As everybody knows already, the dashboard is a fantastic feature on CarPlay, but on the other hand, TomTom hasn’t elaborated on these new shortcuts that we can try out right now.
Then, the company says that the next instruction panel should now provide users with an easy way to avoid part of a route. In theory, this makes it easier to use the right route while driving, but at first glance, this appears to be exclusive to iPhone users and not to those on CarPlay.
Users can download and install the latest version of TomTom GO Navigation from the App Store, but keep in mind that it’s only available with a subscription if you want to unlock the full feature package.
