Goodbye, Google Maps, as the CarPlay Experience Is Becoming a Nightmare

Despite Apple users being provided with a native navigation solution, most of them still end up installing Google Maps on their iPhones.
The reason is as simple as it could be: Google Maps is the top navigation software out there, making every journey a lot safer, more predictable, and in many ways, faster.
But on the other hand, there’s no guarantee Google Maps always feels at home on an iPhone. And after the most recent iOS updates, it really doesn’t, as Google Maps is misbehaving in the worst possible ways.
One glitch that I discovered after updating my iPhone 14 Pro to iOS 16.1 was the inaccurate location that it showed on the map on CarPlay. The application is occasionally finding me in a completely different place, and as a result, the navigation instructions that it provides are wrong.
While the GPS tracking problems might be related to the phone’s sensor, I’m seeing similar reports coming from users of other iPhone models out there, both old and new. Not everybody is struggling with the same errors, though, so at first glance, it all seems to be a glitch that Google itself needs to investigate.
Unfortunately, a workaround doesn’t seem to exist right now, so for the time being, users have no other option than to wait for either Google or Apple to come up with a fix.
In the meantime, the only thing we can do is to give up on Google Maps completely. Switching to the likes of Waze and Apple Maps could work, especially as these apps don’t seem to exhibit any GPS tracking problems – once again, this could be an indication that the problem indeed resides in Google Maps.
Oddly enough, Google Maps seems to be working properly when CarPlay isn’t connected, so figuring out what happens could end up becoming quite a challenge even for Google itself.
But on the other hand, there’s no guarantee Google Maps always feels at home on an iPhone. And after the most recent iOS updates, it really doesn’t, as Google Maps is misbehaving in the worst possible ways.
One glitch that I discovered after updating my iPhone 14 Pro to iOS 16.1 was the inaccurate location that it showed on the map on CarPlay. The application is occasionally finding me in a completely different place, and as a result, the navigation instructions that it provides are wrong.
While the GPS tracking problems might be related to the phone’s sensor, I’m seeing similar reports coming from users of other iPhone models out there, both old and new. Not everybody is struggling with the same errors, though, so at first glance, it all seems to be a glitch that Google itself needs to investigate.
Unfortunately, a workaround doesn’t seem to exist right now, so for the time being, users have no other option than to wait for either Google or Apple to come up with a fix.
In the meantime, the only thing we can do is to give up on Google Maps completely. Switching to the likes of Waze and Apple Maps could work, especially as these apps don’t seem to exhibit any GPS tracking problems – once again, this could be an indication that the problem indeed resides in Google Maps.
Oddly enough, Google Maps seems to be working properly when CarPlay isn’t connected, so figuring out what happens could end up becoming quite a challenge even for Google itself.