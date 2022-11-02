Google Is Quietly Preparing a New Big Change for Google Maps Users

Google is working on all kinds of improvements for the experience with Google Maps, and the most recent plan doesn’t necessarily come down to a new feature.
As it turns out, the Mountain View-based search giant plans to kill off the stand-alone Street View app and rely solely on the integration in Google Maps, with the shutdown to take place early next year.
Google hasn’t announced the demise of the Street View app, but it was recently discovered that the company is actually working on notifications that would be shown to users beginning with a future update.
These warnings reveal that the Street View app will be retired on March 21, 2023, with users being told to switch to Google Maps to access the street-level imagery or to Street View Studio to upload their own content.
Google has been offering Street View as a stand-alone application for quite some time, even though, at least at first glance, such an approach doesn’t make sense. Street View is also integrated into Google Maps, so maintaining a separate app on Android and iOS seems like a waste of time in the first place.
Google appears to be trying to streamline its offering, with the company to continue supporting two different apps. First, it’ll be Google Maps, which will also include the Street View integration to provide users with access to street-level photos captured by its cameras. And second, it’ll be Street View Studio, the dedicated app that will allow users to upload their 360 videos to the service and therefore contribute to the content already available for users worldwide.
For the time being, however, Google is yet to confirm this plan, though it’s probably just a matter of time until the notices become available for all users out there. In the meantime, sticking with Street View in Google Maps is probably the best way to go anyway.
