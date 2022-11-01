Google Maps Rival Creates a Feature That Makes Other Navigation Apps Feel Outdated

This is why Google Maps and Waze currently have maybe millions of daily users, even though they may not necessarily be the best when it comes to certain capabilities.For example, the offline maps implementation in Google Maps isn’t exactly the smoothest, as the way you can download the maps is painful, to say the least. Other apps out there, such as HERE’s navigation software, lets you do the same thing in a more convenient manner, such as simply selecting the country for the offline maps.At the end of the day, there are plenty of worthy Google Maps alternatives out there, and some of them come with navigation tools that make all these highly popular solutions look outdated.Enter Sygic GPS Navigation.If you’ve never tried Sygic’s software, you certainly have to, as it integrates some features that aren’t available elsewhere. And one of them is the Cockpit.It might sound unusual at first, but Cockpit is actually a great idea. What it does is as simple as it could be: the feature shows real-time statistics about the car based on the sensors of your smartphone.

In other words, you can see essential vehicle and driving information right within the navigation app - make no mistake, this isn’t a replacement for an OBD II scanner, but it provides the driver with additional data that wouldn’t otherwise be available in other apps.



