Google Maps Street View Gets Anniversary Update With Lots of New Features

Street View is one of the most popular components of Google Maps, and while it’s also available as a dedicated app, the majority of people use it when exploring the world from Maps on the desktop or mobile devices.
And now that it’s turning 15, Street View is getting a major pack of improvements, starting with a new tool that allows users to go back in time and see older photos for the location they are browsing.
Of course, this pretty much implies that older photos are available in the first place, but if Google already scanned the location in the past, the “See more dates” button now allows you to explore older captures as well. This feature is now rolling out to users on Android and iPhone.
Google has also announced a new camera whose purpose is to make it more convenient to capture photos for Street View.
Currently available as part of a pilot program, the camera weighs less than 15 pounds and is fully modular, meaning that it can be further upgraded with various add-ons.
And best of all, it can be installed on any car out there, Google says, with the first vehicles to start using it next year.
“Our new camera can be attached to any vehicle with a roof rack and operated right from a mobile device — no need for a specialized car or complex processing equipment. This flexibility will make collections easier for partners all over the world, and allow us to explore more sustainable solutions for our current fleet of cars — like plug-in hybrids or fully electric vehicles,” Google says.
Starting today, Google Maps also comes with a Street View car icon that can be enabled when the navigation feature is enabled. On the desktop version of Google Maps, the famous Pegman is now wearing an anniversary hat and comes with balloons specifically to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the service.
