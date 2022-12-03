Google Maps And Waze Are Great, But Here’s What This Free Navigation App Can Do

It all starts with the accuracy of the data it offers for navigation. As the world’s number one navigation app, Google Maps is incredibly accurate in 99 percent of cases (here comes the obligatory warning: despite this high level of accuracy, you should never take everything for granted and always keep an eye on road signs).
The millions of devices that are running the app, for instance, contribute with aggregate data that helps make Google Maps better. The traffic information that it shows is therefore top-notch, and more often than not, it reflects the actual conditions that you’d come across when getting behind the wheel.
The second big problem is finding an application that doesn’t come with a premium license. For what it’s worth, I think that right now, Sygic’s GPS Navigation software is one of the leading choices in terms of Google Maps alternatives, but on the other hand, not everybody is willing to pay a monthly fee for a subscription.
And this is why TomTom AmiGO is worth a chance.
As you can easily figure out by simply reading its name, the company that developed AmiGO is none other than TomTom, the navigation specialist whose software is already being used in millions of cars out there.
In addition to the standard navigation experience, which includes visual guidance and instructions to reach your destination, TomTom AmiGO also includes a series of extras that would certainly come in handy while driving.
For example, the application shows a map overview to pinpoint incidents, and this significantly contributes to the predictability side of the time you spend driving.
Then, AmiGO is stepping into Waze territory with a very well-developed real-time warning system.
First and foremost, the application displays fixed and mobile speed camera alerts, which are reported by other AmiGO drivers and therefore are updated in real-time. If you’ve used Waze, you probably know how great this feature really is, and while AmiGO doesn’t have the same large user base as the Google-owned app, TomTom’s know-how in this field certainly helps a lot.
For example, the fixed speed camera alerts are all verified by TomTom – though you should keep in mind that this feature is disabled in some countries because of local regulations. Given TomTom is one of the leading companies in the mapping services world, it goes without saying that the accuracy of the data is top-notch, so you can trust the reports that show up on the screen.
The real-time traffic information is also powered by TomTom’s engines. The parent company promises that all the traffic data you get in AmiGO is as accurate as possible, though, in my time spent with the app, I still came across a series of traffic jams that weren’t flagged on the screen.
And last but not least, TomTom AmiGO also displays blocked and closed roads, so you’ll always know which way to go in order to avoid construction zones.
Other than that, what’s probably the best thing about AmiGO is the freeware license mixed with a no-ad policy. That’s right, not only that TomTom’s software is completely free, but it also comes without ads, and the parent company promises this policy will never change. There are no trackers bundled with the app, specifically because it’s focused on privacy, but on the other hand, keep in mind that GPS access is required in order to keep track of your location.
At the end of the day, AmiGO could be the very first solid attempt at building a free alternative to Google Maps and Waze. And given it also includes a traffic reporting system, it’s probably the best option for people who don’t want to use Waze anymore. The only thing it needs to do now is to grow its user base.
