Watch Out, Google Maps: Rival Announces New-Generation Maps, Faster Updates

Say what you want about Google Maps and Waze, but it’s pretty clear why so many people out there are using the apps on a daily basis.
Thanks to their navigation features, the accuracy of the navigation, and the maps they offer, Google Maps and Waze can get drivers to their destinations faster, more conveniently, and safer, pretty much in every single part of the world.
But on the other hand, it doesn’t mean they’re the only apps that can do this.
Navigation expert TomTom has been offering similar (and even more advanced) capabilities for quite some time, with its software currently embedded into mobile applications and dedicated solutions aimed at automakers.
And now TomTom is getting ready for an upgraded offensive on this front, as the company is announcing a new Maps Platform for its products.
The new effort comes down to new-generation maps that will include wider coverage, more detail, and faster updates, all with the purpose of making it easier for drivers to navigate from where they are to where they want to be.
The broader geographical coverage should make TomTom’s solutions available to more customers, while the faster update cycles allow for the accuracy of its maps to be top-notch all the time.
The company says it’ll rely on a unique approach to make the whole thing possible. In addition to its own data, the Maps Platform will also rely on so-called super sources, which use sensor-derived observations and open-source data to put together information that will eventually become available for drivers on the road.
The new Maps Platform is currently in the works, but according to the company, it should be ready to roll out in the second quarter of 2023, with more information on its capabilities to obviously be shared by TomTom itself as we get closer to this highly anticipated release.
