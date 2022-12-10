New Waze Feature Is a No-Brainer, Google Maps Needs It as Well

More on this:

1 Android Auto and Waze Forget They’re Both Google Apps After Major OS Update

2 Waze Is Getting a New Feature That’ll Help Steal Users from Google Maps

3 Google Merges Google Maps and Waze Teams, What’s Happening to Navigation Apps?

4 Goodbye, Google Maps: Waze Working on Major Update for Its Top Feature

5 Google Maps Now Sending Users in the Middle of Nowhere - That’s Why We Need Other Apps