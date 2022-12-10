New Waze Feature Is a No-Brainer, Google Maps Needs It as Well

Both Google Maps and Waze allow users to configure how they want the routing system to work, as they can choose the types of roads they want to use when getting guidance to their destinations.
For example, toll roads can be either enabled or disabled from the settings screen, so the generated route would take into account such preferences.
Users, however, have been asking for a more convenient way to handle these things. Especially toll roads that is.
A post on the Waze UserVoice channel, for example, emphasizes that being able to enable or disable toll roads before selecting the route is critical, as the whole thing would make the process a lot more convenient. Indeed, being able to view both toll and non-toll routes in the preview screen before starting the navigation would certainly come in handy, especially to users who don’t want to use a generic setting when getting behind the wheel.
The good news is that the Google-owned company has confirmed this feature is on the roadmap, as Waze would eventually be updated with a toggle to enable toll routes before starting the navigation.
At this point, however, there’s no ETA as to when this feature could go live, so you’d better not hold your breath for it. However, with Waze confirming such an update is already on the roadmap, it’s obviously just a matter of time until it makes it happen, so expect further news on this front in the upcoming beta builds.
In the meantime, it’s pretty clear that Waze focuses on the navigation experience much more than Google Maps. In fact, Google Maps itself has well evolved beyond the standard navigation app, as it’s more of a stand-alone platform that can provide more advanced functionality, including business information, reviews, and Street View integration to let us explore the world from the comfort of our own sofas.
