Volvo Recalls VNL Trucks Over Air Tank Fasteners That May Break

Introduced in 1996, the VN series of Class 8 tractors has been recalled to the tune of 412 units in the United States of America. According to documents filed by Volvo with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, both 2022 and 2023 models are called back, vehicles produced in the period between June 1st, 2021 and October 17th, 2022.
On October 18th, the National Accounts organization within Volvo Trucks North America reported to the Product Safety Working Group that a customer experienced a dragging air tank. Come November 28th, the safety boffins escalated this concern to the Product Safety Committee as a potential safety defect. Subsequent review of the data confirmed that a safety defect exists, prompting the Swedish company to issue a recall.
On affected vehicles, overtorqued mounting hardware could fail, thus resulting in dragging or the detachment of the air tank. On the upside, Volvo Trucks North America isn’t aware of any owner complaints or warranty reports related to this condition. The mounting hardware in question consists of two flange lock nuts (identified as part number 990951) and two flange screws (part number 984753). As expected, the affected population of semis will have their mounting hardware replaced.
Volvo assured the federal watchdog that the second stage manufacturer updated their work instructions to include the proper torque values on November 9th, thus eliminating any possibility of overtorqued mounting hardware from there on in. Dealers have already been informed of the recall, while owners will be notified by first-class mail on December 1st.
The VNLs included in this recall feature an auxiliary power unit installed by a second stage manufacturer. The unnamed second stage manufacturer had to loosen the air tank’s mounting hardware in order to install the auxiliary power unit, but nevertheless, the blame falls on Volvo Trucks North America for not providing the proper instructions in the first place.
The VNL is presently offered in five specifications. The short-haul 300 opens the list, followed by the 400 flat-roof sleeper and 740 mid-roof sleeper. Next up, the 760 is a high-roof sleeper. The 860 is the premium-oriented sibling of the 760, and it flaunts a 77-inch sleeping compartment.
On affected vehicles, overtorqued mounting hardware could fail, thus resulting in dragging or the detachment of the air tank. On the upside, Volvo Trucks North America isn’t aware of any owner complaints or warranty reports related to this condition. The mounting hardware in question consists of two flange lock nuts (identified as part number 990951) and two flange screws (part number 984753). As expected, the affected population of semis will have their mounting hardware replaced.
Volvo assured the federal watchdog that the second stage manufacturer updated their work instructions to include the proper torque values on November 9th, thus eliminating any possibility of overtorqued mounting hardware from there on in. Dealers have already been informed of the recall, while owners will be notified by first-class mail on December 1st.
The VNLs included in this recall feature an auxiliary power unit installed by a second stage manufacturer. The unnamed second stage manufacturer had to loosen the air tank’s mounting hardware in order to install the auxiliary power unit, but nevertheless, the blame falls on Volvo Trucks North America for not providing the proper instructions in the first place.
The VNL is presently offered in five specifications. The short-haul 300 opens the list, followed by the 400 flat-roof sleeper and 740 mid-roof sleeper. Next up, the 760 is a high-roof sleeper. The 860 is the premium-oriented sibling of the 760, and it flaunts a 77-inch sleeping compartment.