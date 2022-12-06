Volvo EX30 Will Launch in 2023 as EX90's Little Brother, CEO Jim Rowan Confirmed

Volvo will extend its EX line of electric crossovers at the bottom with the EX30, a “shrunk” EX90 aimed at boosting global sales past the 1.2 million mark. The Swedish brand will build the EX30 in China to make it more economically viable.
A month ago, Volvo launched its electric flagship EX90, opening a new chapter in the company’s future. At the time, Volvo’s CEO Jim Rowan ended his presentation with an “Easter egg” in the form of a baby SUV silhouette next to the EX90, with 2023 written in the background. Speculations started, and digital artists got busy figuring out what the future crossover might look like. The guys at AutoYa even came up with the name EX60, and they almost nailed it.
Everything about the rumors was true, and a smaller EX crossover is indeed planned for 2023, as confirmed by CEO Jim Rowan in an interview with Automotive News. The only thing off was its name, as Rowan spoke about the EX30. The upcoming electric crossover is set to become the bestselling model in Volvo’s lineup, relieving the XC40 from the task. Rowan sees the EX30 as the key to reaching 1.2 million vehicles sold by 2025.
To keep the smaller crossover as affordable as possible, Volvo will build it at one of its factories in China and offer several battery options to lower the entry price for those who don’t need the highest range. Interestingly, Volvo targets the Gen Z generation with the EX30. According to Rowan, Gen Z-ers genuinely care about the authenticity of the brand’s sustainability story.
To help them afford the EX30, Volvo will leverage its subscription system dubbed Care by Volvo. This means that the electric crossover will be configured, and the contracts will be signed online. The shortest contract time is three months, but Rowan thinks people will want to extend their terms for much longer. This is based on Volvo’s experience with the program.
One thing is certain is that Volvo is not buying into the idea of battery renting and swapping as NIO does to boost affordability. Jim Rowan mentions safety as the main reason since the battery pack is integral to a car’s crashworthiness. Also, repeatedly replacing the battery could pose different safety issues because the connectors wear out with time.
