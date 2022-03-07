Volvo Recalls VN Trucks Over Improperly Secured Cabinets

The ongoing shortage of microchips and various other whatnots is taking its toll on the automotive industry. In addition to mounting backorders, there is a handful of automakers that modify the production process in order to keep the assembly line going. Volvo Trucks, for example, gingerly overlooked a deviation in the production process of cabinet bolts.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Supply Tech stopped production of cabinet bolts due to a shortage of parts. Volvo decided to use substitute parts, which is only natural in these circumstances. But as fate would have it, the line operators didn’t install the required washer along with the substitute bolts. That’s why the cabinets in the VN may be improperly secured to the big rig’s walls.
The Volvo Trucks New River Valley production facility in Virginia issued an internal campaign for improper hardware on January 27th, the day the automaker corrected this problem on the assembly line. Volvo submitted the Part 573 Safety Recall Report more than a month later. No fewer than 209 trucks are called back in total. Owners will be notified on or before April 30th, and the repair is pretty straightforward. More specifically, dealerships will add a washer to the existing bolt to secure the aforementioned cabinets.
A properly capable truck, the VN series affected by this recall is available in a plethora of configurations. The base 300 is a daycab offered with two very different straight-six diesel mills: the D13 Turbo Compound and the Cummins-developed X15. The D13TC is good for up to 1,850 pound-feet (2,508 Nm) while the X15 cranks out the most horsepower (up to 565 hp).
The D13 Turbo Compound straight-six engine is standard on all VNL models for the U.S. market since October 2021. Volvo says the D13TC provides fuel savings up to six percent compared to the D13 VGT engine.
The Volvo Trucks New River Valley production facility in Virginia issued an internal campaign for improper hardware on January 27th, the day the automaker corrected this problem on the assembly line. Volvo submitted the Part 573 Safety Recall Report more than a month later. No fewer than 209 trucks are called back in total. Owners will be notified on or before April 30th, and the repair is pretty straightforward. More specifically, dealerships will add a washer to the existing bolt to secure the aforementioned cabinets.
A properly capable truck, the VN series affected by this recall is available in a plethora of configurations. The base 300 is a daycab offered with two very different straight-six diesel mills: the D13 Turbo Compound and the Cummins-developed X15. The D13TC is good for up to 1,850 pound-feet (2,508 Nm) while the X15 cranks out the most horsepower (up to 565 hp).
The D13 Turbo Compound straight-six engine is standard on all VNL models for the U.S. market since October 2021. Volvo says the D13TC provides fuel savings up to six percent compared to the D13 VGT engine.