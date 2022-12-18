Canadian Man Has More Than 12,000 Hot Wheels Cars in His Collection, Worth Over $100,000

Six years ago I managed to add the first Premium item to my Hot Wheels collection. I met a Canadian enthusiast that happened to have a few cars for sale, and I bought the 2017 Car Culture: Race Day set which I loved. We've stayed in contact ever since, and I can count on finding almost any casting I can think of as soon as I ask him about it. And today we'll be telling you more about his collection, which is quite impressive, to say the least.