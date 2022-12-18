autoevolution
 
2015 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Series:10 More Cars to Look For
In case you've ever wondered why there aren't any Hot Wheels Ferraris in stores these days, you might have discovered the reason for that in one of our previous stories. And part one of our 2015 Super Treasure Hunt review might have also triggered the wish to start looking for more 1/64th scale replicas of the supercars that came out of Maranello. At least that's what it did for us.

You might know by now that every year Mattel comes out with a special set that contains all the Super Treasure Hunt models that came out in the past 12 months. Naturally, this happened in 2015 as well, but instead of 15 items, this set contained just 14 of them.

While the 599XX STH was sold in stores with its corresponding mainline case, by the time the STH Set arrived Mattel had lost the license to Bburago. You could have bought this from Mattel Creations for $189.99 plus shipping and processing fees.

And the limit was set at 1,000 sets! So it doesn't come as a surprise that you might not find one on the market that easily. We only came across an empty box on eBay, but it will probably take a bit of time and effort to come across the complete set.

Until then, the only option left is to pick them all up one by one. After analyzing the first five STH models that came out in 2015, there are still 10 more to go. And the Custom '77 Dodge Van is the first one on our list.

The Spectraflame Yellow casting featured Mooneyes decals and DISH wheels and was the seventh most popular STH of the year according to Lamley Awards voters. It first came out in 2008 and has achieved Treasure Hunt status on several occasions since.

It was last featured in the 2021 Pop Culture: Speed Shop Garage series, but for most collectors, the Mooneyes livery is still number one on their list. Despite its popularity, there's a good chance you can get one for less than $60!

Mix G had a relatively unexpected STH model inside: the Mastretta MXR! The Mexican-built, Ford-powered sports car is a rare appearance on both a 1:1 scale and on a diecast level. Mattel introduced this casting back in 2014, and we've only seen a total of seven variations of it so far. People weren't all that excited about the Spectraflame Red collectible, so you might be able to buy one for as cheap as $20.

Things didn't go all that well with cases H and J either, with the Pass'n Gasser and 8 Crate barely getting any votes for the Lamley Awards. If you don't plan on skipping these two, then $50 should be enough to get them both delivered to your place.

Case K was hiding the 2008 Spectraflame Blue Lancer Evolution that had "Maximum Attack" decals on the side. This didn't do much for getting collectors all hyped up about the Super Treasure Hunt series again, but then again the Evo X has never managed to live up to its predecessors. The most expensive one we've seen listed on eBay had an asking price of $70, but you can certainly do better than that.

With Case L, collectors were transported back to North America with the '65 Mustang 2+2 Fastback. Using a Mustang for the second time in 2015 might have not been the best idea, especially considering what it had to go up against.

This 2008 casting isn't half bad, but it's no match for the Boss 302 collectible. Still, it had a certain vibe going on with those yellow eight-spoke wheels and the Spectraflame Dark Blue paint job. And it's yet another accessible STH item, with prices rarely going over $70.

The Spectraflame Red DMC Delorean that appeared in Case M would be the last Super Treasure Hunt in 2015 in a series of less-than-exciting appearances. This just wasn't going to attract as much attention as a Back to the Future variation, even though you don't get to see the Turbine Real Riders wheels all that often. One eBay user has listed both the STH and the standard model for $70, and that about sums it up for this casting.

We've got three more castings to go, and these amounted to almost 25% of all the Lamley STH Awards back in 2015! That's more than the previous seven collectibles put together! The Toyota Supra showed up with Case M that year, and if there's anything that dragged it down from taking the crown it was the livery and choice of wheels.

But we're happy that Mattel has figured out the fact that collectors enjoy seeing cleaner designs in recent years. Oddly enough, this casting has only been around since 2013, but there are almost 20 variations of it out there by now! There's only one STH though, and that will set you back around $100.

The ’70 Plymouth Superbird has a similar market value, even though it ranked higher in the Lamley Polls than the Supra did. There are quite a few variations of this casting out there since it was released back in 2006. And this STH model is just slightly less exciting than the rare RLC version which came out in 2007.

The Toyota Off-Road Truck is the last item on our 2015 Retrospective. And you might remember that we had a look at it back when we discussed the 2017 line-up, which had a Falken version of the same casting. The Short Card model can cost up to $135, but the seller will also include the standard vehicle in the package. Now if you'll excuse us, we have to come up with a plan to get a hold of some Hot Wheels Ferraris one way or another.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

