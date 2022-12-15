Manual 1993 Toyota Supra Turbo Finished in Renaissance Red Invites You Down Nostalgia Lane

Ask any enthusiast to name their favorite Japanese sports cars from the nineties, and you’re pretty much guaranteed to hear them mentioning the Supra.
Cherished for its tunable, boost-craving 2JZ powerhouse, popularized by the first Fast and Furious film, and backed by a huge cult following, the Mark IV Supra (aka A80) will always hold a special place in our JDM-loving hearts. This fourth generation was put into production by Toyota in May 1993, sharing the same platform as the luxurious Lexus SC.
Of the two available engine options, the one that really made the Supra shine was the 2JZ-GTE – a feral, twin-turbocharged inline-six displacing three liters. Paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and a Torsen limited-slip differential, this bad boy flexes a factory-rated output of 321 hp at 5,600 rpm. On the other hand, it can spawn as much as 315 pound-feet (427 Nm) of torque at approximately 4,000 whirls.
The oomph is able to propel Toyota’s icon from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds, while top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). Now, this powertrain configuration is precisely what you’ll find beneath the hood of the 1993 model showcased above. The car’s bodywork is draped in Renaissance Red, and its digital odometer reads 48,500 miles (78,000 km).
Interestingly enough, we notice a pop-up sunroof that’s said to have been installed by the original owner. This first-year Supra crawls on a set of ADR Design 18-inch wheels with 245/40 Ohtsu tires up front and 285/35 Milestar rubber out back. Furthermore, it packs a conical Spectre air filter and aftermarket exhaust hardware, as well as an upgraded blow-off valve and a Blitz boost controller.
Well, this may be your lucky day if you’ve got cash to burn, because the ‘93 MY Supra Turbo we’ve just looked at is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer! The highest bid thrown at this old-school Japanese phenom thus far amounts to $56k, with only three days to go until the auctioning deadline of Saturday, December 17 is upon us.
