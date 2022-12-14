New Honda S2000 Rendered, Throws Punch at the BMW Z4 With Fresh and Angular Styling

Regarded by certain enthusiasts as being one of the most fun-to-drive sports cars of the 2000s, the Honda S2000 has made headlines again, and this time it is not about a nice used copy in search of a new home, nor about a real revival, but a hypothetical one that uses lots of fakery.
Looking like nothing out of the Japanese company’s portfolio, it has lots of sharp lines running across its length, and an angular face with a reimagined grille that is flanked by large air intakes in the front bumper.
An apron with side blades is part of the digital redesign that is the work of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, otherwise known as adry53customs on Instagram. The rendering portrays the modern-day S2000 with new LED headlights, and a very long hood that would probably hide a punchy electrified powertrain, driving the rear wheels exclusively.
For extra virtual credit, it has hidden door handles, and no less than four exhaust tips incorporated into the rear diffuser that has as many fins. Rollover protection is visible too, keeping occupants safe in case the car would decide to reveal its belly, and the rear deck houses the folding soft top. The taillights kind of look like an evolution of the ones equipping its iconic predecessor, and the ducktail spoiler is now integrated into the trunk lid.
Shod in Michelin tires, the large wheels, with their Y-spoke design, spin around the different-colored calipers, part of the high-performance braking system that also includes cross-drilled discs. Like before, it has a two-seat configuration, and was sketched out in right-hand drive, suggesting that it would primarily target the Land of the Rising Sun.
Most petrolheads agree that Honda should bring back the S2000 for the modern era, and we feel the same, but we’re not so sure about this design, however. Are you?
