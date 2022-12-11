Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case E, Behold the 1968 Mazda Cosmo Sport Super Treasure Hunt

But let's start with the STH first. After a rather disappointing start with the Batmobile inside Case A, Hot Wheels brought along two classic cars and an electric hypercar. And now we're going back to the '60s, with the Mazda Cosmo Sport.
Some of you may already know why this car is so special, but if you don't we'll fill you in on the details. You're looking at a replica of the world's first mass-production rotary-powered sports car! This came way before the RX-7s, and you might have seen one in Jay Leno's garage as well.
This casting is designed by Mark Jones and was first used in the 2020 Car Culture: Japan Historic 3 set. In 2021 it was once again released as a premium model with the Hot Wheels: Boulevard. So Case E for 2023 marks the introduction of the first mainline version of the casting.
While the STH is quite similar to the standard car, you can always keep an eye out for the Treasure Hunt symbol and the Real Riders wheels. It comes as no surprise that the regular TH model in this case is not a licensed vehicle. Still, the Mod Rod doesn't look half bad, and you'll notice the 55th Anniversary reference on its doors.
You'll notice the wheelie bar and parachute on the rear and the rims look decent enough given the context. There's also a new '15 Mazda MX-5 Miata in town, after being off the charts for 2022. The livery is a mix between black, red, white, and grey, and isn't necessarily the best one we've seen lately.
Watching the unboxing video below will reveal several repeat items, which we've already talked about in the previous Case D story. So we'll only be focusing on cars that at least have a new color to show off.
Speaking of which, behold the new Kemora Gray Audi RS e-tron GT. This casting was just launched in 2022, and we've already had two iterations of it so far. Not only does the third one feature a new paint job, but also a new set of Ryu Asada six-spoke wheels.
McLaren Elva almost makes it look like a Super Treasure Hunt, but you'd certainly need to use a different set of wheels to enhance that illusion. The 1990 Honda Civic EF is also back for 2023, and we can't help but notice that five-spoke wheels have been the predominant choice for this casting.
The red theme goes on with the refreshed Lotus Emira as well, and something tells us that we will be seeing a Premium version of this casting quite soon. We've recently read an interview with Dima Shakhmatov, the product design manager for Hot Wheels, regarding the new Lotus models shrinking down to 1/64th scale.
The '70 Dodge Hemi Challenger has been around since 2006 and we've already seen over 40 variations of it so far. The new one looks great in green with black wheels and just a few decals on the sides.
The Shaker hood provides an extra touch of realism to the whole thing, and this car is bound to make its way into a lot of collections around the world. The '32 Ford is without doubt one of the oldest castings in this case, as it was first introduced in 1998. It reached Super Treasure Hunt status in 2022, but for 2023 it's just a standard white and red Hot Rod.
Hot Wheels has produced four variations of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista so far, and neither one had any decals on it. This time, the black body has been adorned with a basic design, bringing it in line with the manufacturer's approach to scale model cars.
We always love seeing a yellow Hot Wheels car, and it's even better if it's a Gasser that we're talking about. You'll find quite a few rare versions of the '55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser on the market, some of which can cost as much as $5,000! In the past few months, we've seen two variations of Matt and Debbie Hay's 1988 Pro Street Thunderbird, so Mattel decided to switch things up a bit for Case E.
So this time we're looking at the '86 Ford Thunderbird Pro Stock, which hasn't been used since 2013! Last but not least, the DMC Delorean is back with another design. Granted, it may not be as cool as the Back to the Future version, but at least it brings some diversity to the lineup.
Some of you may already know why this car is so special, but if you don't we'll fill you in on the details. You're looking at a replica of the world's first mass-production rotary-powered sports car! This came way before the RX-7s, and you might have seen one in Jay Leno's garage as well.
This casting is designed by Mark Jones and was first used in the 2020 Car Culture: Japan Historic 3 set. In 2021 it was once again released as a premium model with the Hot Wheels: Boulevard. So Case E for 2023 marks the introduction of the first mainline version of the casting.
While the STH is quite similar to the standard car, you can always keep an eye out for the Treasure Hunt symbol and the Real Riders wheels. It comes as no surprise that the regular TH model in this case is not a licensed vehicle. Still, the Mod Rod doesn't look half bad, and you'll notice the 55th Anniversary reference on its doors.
You'll notice the wheelie bar and parachute on the rear and the rims look decent enough given the context. There's also a new '15 Mazda MX-5 Miata in town, after being off the charts for 2022. The livery is a mix between black, red, white, and grey, and isn't necessarily the best one we've seen lately.
Watching the unboxing video below will reveal several repeat items, which we've already talked about in the previous Case D story. So we'll only be focusing on cars that at least have a new color to show off.
Speaking of which, behold the new Kemora Gray Audi RS e-tron GT. This casting was just launched in 2022, and we've already had two iterations of it so far. Not only does the third one feature a new paint job, but also a new set of Ryu Asada six-spoke wheels.
McLaren Elva almost makes it look like a Super Treasure Hunt, but you'd certainly need to use a different set of wheels to enhance that illusion. The 1990 Honda Civic EF is also back for 2023, and we can't help but notice that five-spoke wheels have been the predominant choice for this casting.
The red theme goes on with the refreshed Lotus Emira as well, and something tells us that we will be seeing a Premium version of this casting quite soon. We've recently read an interview with Dima Shakhmatov, the product design manager for Hot Wheels, regarding the new Lotus models shrinking down to 1/64th scale.
The '70 Dodge Hemi Challenger has been around since 2006 and we've already seen over 40 variations of it so far. The new one looks great in green with black wheels and just a few decals on the sides.
The Shaker hood provides an extra touch of realism to the whole thing, and this car is bound to make its way into a lot of collections around the world. The '32 Ford is without doubt one of the oldest castings in this case, as it was first introduced in 1998. It reached Super Treasure Hunt status in 2022, but for 2023 it's just a standard white and red Hot Rod.
Hot Wheels has produced four variations of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista so far, and neither one had any decals on it. This time, the black body has been adorned with a basic design, bringing it in line with the manufacturer's approach to scale model cars.
We always love seeing a yellow Hot Wheels car, and it's even better if it's a Gasser that we're talking about. You'll find quite a few rare versions of the '55 Chevy Bel Air Gasser on the market, some of which can cost as much as $5,000! In the past few months, we've seen two variations of Matt and Debbie Hay's 1988 Pro Street Thunderbird, so Mattel decided to switch things up a bit for Case E.
So this time we're looking at the '86 Ford Thunderbird Pro Stock, which hasn't been used since 2013! Last but not least, the DMC Delorean is back with another design. Granted, it may not be as cool as the Back to the Future version, but at least it brings some diversity to the lineup.