Jay Leno Smiles in First Photo as He Leaves Hospital Following Car Fire

Earlier this month, world-famous comedian, television personality and passionate car collector Jay Leno was badly injured in an incident that occurred inside his Burbank garage, while he was working on one of his cars. Leno is now out of the hospital.
Leno was working on his 1907 White steam car when the incident happened. The vehicle had a clogged fuel line, which became unclogged as Leno was leaning over the bay, spraying him with gasoline. A nearby spark ignited a flame, causing 3rd degree burns on Leno’s face, chest and arms.
According to friends, speaking to the media the day after, Leno was lucky that another mechanic friend was on hand, and he pulled Leno to the side and was able to extinguish the flames. The star was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center for treatment, which included time in the hyperbaric chamber.
Jay Leno has been discharged after 10 days as a patient, the Grossman Burn Center reveals in a statement to CBS, including a photo of the star with some of the personnel that handled his care. You can see the photo attached to this article as well: Leno is smiling, but he’s displaying scarring on the lower part of his face and one of his hands.
As per the statement, Leno will continue receiving treatment as an out-patient. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” the statement from the Center reads. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”
Dr. Peter Grossman, the specialist who oversaw Leno’s 10-day treatment, adds that he is “pleased with Jay's progress, and […] optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”
Aside from his career as a comedian, Jay Leno is one of the most famous and well-respected car collectors in the world. His personal fleet of cars counts with over 300 vehicles, some very rare, some incredibly expensive, and some ancient, including early automobiles like the 1907 White steam car that caused the fire.
