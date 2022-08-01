Tuned Audi RS E-Tron GT Has Head-Turning Looks, Supercar Performance

It may not be the prettiest, fastest, nor the most powerful electric vehicle out there, but the Audi RS e-tron GT does have enough oomph to give anyone an adrenaline shot. As for the pictured example, which is also depicted on video at the bottom of the page, it has been visited by the tuning fairy.
Made famous by Auditography, who traveled to Poland’s capital city Warsaw to shoot it, the zero-emission super sedan immediately stands out next to its run-of-the-mill siblings thanks to the body kit made by Maxton Design. It adds a new chin spoiler, fatter side skirts, and rear diffuser.
Contributing to the head-turning looks are the wheels that measure 9.5x22 inches at the front and 11.5x22 inches at the rear. Signed by Turismo, the alloys feature carbon fiber blades and fill the arches very nicely, especially with the KW air suspension installed. Last but not least, the car sports a 3M charcoal satin black wrap.
According to the video, this RS e-tron GT doesn’t have more power than stock, yet it is faster than advertised. You see, while the four-ring brand claims that the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 3.3 seconds (0-60mph/97kph in 3.1 seconds), the sprint is actually dealt with in 2.85 seconds, Auditography reveals. Top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
Powering the RS e-tron GT is a pair of electric motors making a combined 637 horsepower (646 ps / 475 kW) on overboost. Plugging it in at a DC fast charger will juice up the battery from 5 to 80% in 22.5 minutes, and on a full charge, the model has an EPA-estimated driving range of 232 miles (373 km). The normal e-tron GT has 522 hp, is 0.8 seconds slower to sixty than the RS, and can travel up to 238 miles (383 km) with the battery all juiced up.
