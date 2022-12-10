Hot Wheels Used Five Non-Fantasy Cars in the 2020 Treasure Hunt Series, Take Your Pick

More on this:

1 '67 Chevy C10 Continues the 2017 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Story, Best Is Yet to Come

2 1963 Chevy Started the 2017 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt, We Look at the First Six Cars

3 New Hot Wheels Multipack Has Six JDM Cars Inside, Mazda RX-7 Takes Center Stage

4 1996 Toyota Chaser JZX100 Is the Start of a New Elite Hot Wheels Series, Will Cost $20

5 2018 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Cars Review Part 2 Reveals the Best Car of the Year