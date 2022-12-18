A 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Stored Ten Years in a Barn Still Is in Perfect Condition

A rare Ferrari Dino 246 GTS stored for 10 years in a barn still has all the original components and paint and has only had two owners, the last one keeping it for 40 years.
Built between 1969 and 1974, the Dino 246 GT/GTS had a mission to attract the younger generation to the Italian brand. The car was very successful in the U.S., where the majority of examples were sold. 401 of the 1,282 units produced had left-hand drive being offered in continental Europe.
A restorer called Girardo in Turin is selling this 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS. It is part of the late production E-series and rolled out the factory gates on May 14, 1973, with chassis number 06354. It is painted in a rare Bianco Polo Park color and has a Nero leather-trimmed interior. At the time, the price of the new car was 6.1 million Italian lire, equivalent to $12,156.
The first ownerr kept the Dino until 1978, when he sold it. The car was re-registered, and in April 1981, the car was bought by the third owner, a family who owned a collection of sports cars.
They have kept it until today with the original paint, and in the last ten years the car has never been moved, as the thick layer of dust on it proves. The mileage on the car, which is 68,822 km (42,764 miles), is the real one according to the seller.
The paint, drivetrain, engine, gearbox, and bodywork are original, and the chassis number matches. The car is also delivered with the original hard top, soft top, spare wheel, and tool kit but also with a logbook, manual owner, and spare parts catalog. The Dino may not have been used for ten years, but to start it again it only needed new spark plugs and to be refueled.
Girardo does not say the sale price, as this is only available on request. For reference, examples in perfect condition sell for between 340,000 and 460,000 euros ($360,400 to 487,600).
The Italian restorer believes that the future owner has two alternatives: keeping the Ferrari in its original condition or completely restoring the car with a specialist. The vehicle is in perfect condition. Only the interior shows some discoloration in areas where the materials are slightly aged, but these are normal considering the thing's age. The original bits also include a Dino keychain.
A restorer called Girardo in Turin is selling this 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS. It is part of the late production E-series and rolled out the factory gates on May 14, 1973, with chassis number 06354. It is painted in a rare Bianco Polo Park color and has a Nero leather-trimmed interior. At the time, the price of the new car was 6.1 million Italian lire, equivalent to $12,156.
The first ownerr kept the Dino until 1978, when he sold it. The car was re-registered, and in April 1981, the car was bought by the third owner, a family who owned a collection of sports cars.
They have kept it until today with the original paint, and in the last ten years the car has never been moved, as the thick layer of dust on it proves. The mileage on the car, which is 68,822 km (42,764 miles), is the real one according to the seller.
The paint, drivetrain, engine, gearbox, and bodywork are original, and the chassis number matches. The car is also delivered with the original hard top, soft top, spare wheel, and tool kit but also with a logbook, manual owner, and spare parts catalog. The Dino may not have been used for ten years, but to start it again it only needed new spark plugs and to be refueled.
Girardo does not say the sale price, as this is only available on request. For reference, examples in perfect condition sell for between 340,000 and 460,000 euros ($360,400 to 487,600).
The Italian restorer believes that the future owner has two alternatives: keeping the Ferrari in its original condition or completely restoring the car with a specialist. The vehicle is in perfect condition. Only the interior shows some discoloration in areas where the materials are slightly aged, but these are normal considering the thing's age. The original bits also include a Dino keychain.