This 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB Is Switching Owners After 26 Years

The Ferrari 308 GTB first appeared at the Paris Salon in 1975, with the body on the first models being made almost entirely out of fiberglass, except for the aluminum hood. It was the first Ferrari production car to feature this type of body material.
Designed by Pininfarina and built by Scaglietti, the 308 GTB replaced the Dino 246 GT, featuring a similar but modernized body shape, while retaining some of its design elements – such as the scalloped door intakes and the twin round taillights.
This 1977 model is currently up for grabs and was bought by the seller in 1996. Chassis 22739 here is rocking a silver coat of paint from 2001 (not the original one), which is showing its age – there are some blemishes here and there, although nothing too significant.
This 308 GTB is powered by a mid-mounted 2.9L quad-cam V8 engine, which, being destined for the US market, could put out 237 hp (240 ps) as a new unit. The carburetors were adjusted, the water pump was rebuilt, and the spark plugs, thermostat, and accessory belts were replaced this year.
The engine sends power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. And while we’re at it, the five-spoke 14″ wheels are mounted with 205/70 Michelin Defender tires, and the future owner will also get a spare wheel along with the car. Worth mentioning are the front brake pads, which were replaced in 2019.
The inside features bolstered black leather seats (re-upholstered in 2018), Ferrari-branded floor mats, a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, a gated shifter, and a five-digit odometer showing 29,029 miles (around 46,718 km). However, that’s not the car’s real mileage, since the seller has driven it around for approximately 108,000 miles (about 173,809 km).
The car passed a California emissions inspection in March 2022 and is currently valued at $40,000, based on the highest bid at the time of writing. The auction is still up on Bring a Trailer, but will end in 2 days and a few hours.
