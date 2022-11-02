This Record-Holding 3,300-HP Dodge Viper Means Business, Unleashes Brutal Acceleration

It seems there's no limit to speed when it comes to the world of tuner cars. Every other car builder is trying to make the shortest ¼ mile sprint on the drag strip. The possibilities will soon be endless, with electric vehicles thrown into the mix.
If you've been following our stories, we recently featured a crazy 2,000 hp (2,028 ps) Ford Mustang, present at this year's FL2K22 at the Gainesville Raceway in Florida. The Fast Forward Race Engines (FFRE) build tore the strip doing 6.66 seconds at 213 mph (343 kph) at the event.
That Racing Channel, on a recent episode, featured yet another brutal 3,300 hp (3,346 ps) Turbo Viper that is pushing close to the same numbers at the FL2K22.
Nth Motos had an army of iconic Vipers at the FL2K22, but the one that stood out was a 2001 Dodge Viper, aka "Juggernaut." The 3,300 hp (3,346 ps) Viper is currently the world record holder (quickest Viper on ¼ mile).
"This car is still what I would call fairly young. You know, at real race outings, it's only had two. It was Florida 2K and Texas 2K in the spring. So this would really be its third outing, so to speak, at a race event," Aaron Miller of Nth Motors revealed.
It did 7.11 seconds on the first test run. On the qualifying quarter-mile drag races, it did 6.96 seconds at 206 mph (336 kph) and 6.85 seconds at 215 mph (346 kph).
Under the hood, the Juggernaut packs a custom Nth Moto 540 ci Gen 5 Viper V10 engine with twin 88mm Pro Mod Garret turbos and top-tier MoTeC electronics.
The combo is good for 3,300 hp (3,346 ps). To harness all that power, it runs an ATI 3-speed TH400 transmission.
“Ultimately, we really hope to see this car get to where all the stars align, it might go for that quickest IRS run, which to my knowledge, is a 6.57 from Mark Carlisle’s Corvette,” Aaron said about the Juggernaut.
That Racing Channel, on a recent episode, featured yet another brutal 3,300 hp (3,346 ps) Turbo Viper that is pushing close to the same numbers at the FL2K22.
Nth Motos had an army of iconic Vipers at the FL2K22, but the one that stood out was a 2001 Dodge Viper, aka "Juggernaut." The 3,300 hp (3,346 ps) Viper is currently the world record holder (quickest Viper on ¼ mile).
"This car is still what I would call fairly young. You know, at real race outings, it's only had two. It was Florida 2K and Texas 2K in the spring. So this would really be its third outing, so to speak, at a race event," Aaron Miller of Nth Motors revealed.
It did 7.11 seconds on the first test run. On the qualifying quarter-mile drag races, it did 6.96 seconds at 206 mph (336 kph) and 6.85 seconds at 215 mph (346 kph).
Under the hood, the Juggernaut packs a custom Nth Moto 540 ci Gen 5 Viper V10 engine with twin 88mm Pro Mod Garret turbos and top-tier MoTeC electronics.
The combo is good for 3,300 hp (3,346 ps). To harness all that power, it runs an ATI 3-speed TH400 transmission.
“Ultimately, we really hope to see this car get to where all the stars align, it might go for that quickest IRS run, which to my knowledge, is a 6.57 from Mark Carlisle’s Corvette,” Aaron said about the Juggernaut.