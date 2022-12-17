New Hot Wheels Set Reveals Five Tiny Pre-2000 Cars, Acura NSX Included

While people are still trying to find their favorite castings included in Cases A and B for 2023, Mattel has come up with another surprise. With the new set of five cars, you've got something to keep you busy for a while, until cases, C, D, and E make their way into stores around the globe. While there's no new casting to be found in this set, we're still happy to get more variations of some of the most iconic pre-2000 Japanese cars.