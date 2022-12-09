Next-Gen Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Have a Coupe Version, S750 Mustang Will Be Electric

The Mustang Mach-E is the most successful electric vehicle in Ford’s lineup and the main reason Ford ranked second to only Tesla in U.S. sales last quarter. Nevertheless, according to our sources, Ford is working on the second generation of the model, which will have two body styles.
As we approach the year’s end, we thought it appropriate to take our crystal ball and see what carmakers have in store for North America for the next decade and beyond. The ball is rather cluttered with information, but if you look carefully, you can find interesting bits, like this one which predicts the second generation Ford Mustang Mach-E will arrive in 2026.
Not only that, but according to our sources, Ford will extend the Mustang Mach-E lineup with a new body style. Ford’s future product roadmap for North America mentions a “Mustang Mach-E Coupe” in addition to the regular Mach-E. We’ve been scratching our heads about how could the Mustang Mach-E become more coupe than it already is, and we only came up with one possibility. This points to a boxier version of the electric sportscar as the true novelty here. As for the Coupe mentioned in the roadmap, it could be the successor of the current model. Think of the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 duo.
Of course, someone might point to the current Mustang sportscar becoming electric and being named Mustang Mach-E Coupe. Nevertheless, our crystal ball disagrees, showing that the S750 Mustang is an entirely different vehicle. It will indeed become electric, sharing bits of the GE2 electric platform with the Mustang Mach-E. Nevertheless, the Mustang Mach-E Coupe will be built using the GE2.1 platform, while the S750 Mustang will use the GE2.2 variation.
According to the roadmap, which was put together by our friends at AutoForecast Solutions, the current-generation Mustang Mach-E (CX727) production will end on June 30, 2026, and the next generation will start assembling on July 1, 2026. Both body styles (code-named CX733 for the regular body and CX799 for the Coupe) will continue to be produced at the Ford Cuautitlan plant in Mexico. Another interesting piece of information is that Ford expects the Coupe to end production in 2031, two years earlier than the regular Mach-E.
As for the S750 Mustang, it will start production on May 1, 2029, at its current Flat Rock assembly plant, four days after the last S650 Mustang will roll off the production line. According to our sources, it will have a normal, six-year production run, ending its career in 2035.
