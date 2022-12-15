Official: 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Packs 500 HP, GT Has 486 HP, EcoBoost Makes 315 HP

It’s finally official, Mustang enthusiasts! The Dark Horse is rated at 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (make that 567 Nm) of torque, and the naturally-aspirated V8 won’t stop revving until the tachometer indicates 7,500 rpm. By comparison, the previous-generation Mach 1 produces 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque on full song.
Next up, the GT is available in two flavors. When equipped with the standard exhaust, it cranks out 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm), putting it very close to the previous-generation Mach 1. With the valved performance exhaust, the Dearborn-based automaker promises no fewer than 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm). All ratings apply to both the six-speed manual and ten-speed automatic box.
The Dark Horse and both versions of the GT debut the fourth-generation Coyote, a 5.0-liter V8 that differs from the third-generation Coyote in a few notable ways. The most important changes are the dual air intakes and dual throttle bodies, with the latter measuring 80 millimeters each.
If you are curious why the GT with the performance exhaust makes 486 ponies, the chief engineer of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang is much obliged to answer that curiosity. “We got a competitor sitting at 485, and I don’t like to be second,” said Edwin Krenz at the S650’s premiere.
Last but certainly not least, prospective customers of the EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder lump will have to make do with 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque. Not bad for this displacement and the number of cylinders, but alas, this engine comes exclusively with the automatic transmission for the 2024 model year. To whom it may concern, the S550 with the EcoBoost High Performance Package makes 330 horsepower and the same amount of torque as the new EcoBoost.
Offered in fastback-style coupe and rag-top convertible formats, the 2024 Mustang will go on sale in the summer of 2023. As ever, it will be manufactured with pride at Michigan’s Flat Rock assembly plant.
