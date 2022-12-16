Two Rough 1965 Ford Mustangs Look Ready to Create One Almighty Pony

Ford’s Mustang is one of the most popular nameplates in the restoration business, so in theory, finding the necessary parts to bring a pony back to the road shouldn’t be too difficult.
There are lots of projects around, many of them coming in a super-rough shape, but at the end of the day, there’s still a good chance you come across the missing part that’s blocking your restoration process.
Someone on eBay has recently posted a duo that could make such a project a lot easier and more convenient.
Seller napi_joh has listed not one but two separate 1965 Mustangs, and at first glance, the duo can work together to eventually give birth to an almighty pony.
It’s pretty clear from the pictures that both Ford Mustangs have been having a hard time lately, as they come with a lot of rust and metal issues. However, the sale includes lots of extra parts, not to mention that the black Mustang has already received a series of fixes, including new quarters and floor pans, as well as a new gas tank.
This one appears to be the Mustang that could one day get back to the road, especially because it comes with a clean title. It has no engine, but on the other hand, the white sibling does sport a 289 (4.7-liter) HiPo unit that should develop 270 horsepower. This was the most powerful engine choice in 1965, so depending on its current shape, the 289 could be a solid starting point for the return of a head-turning machine.
Nevertheless, there’s no doubt that using these two Mustangs to build one pony isn’t the kind of project aimed at the faint of heart. Fortunately, the pricing seems to be fair, as the owner expects to get around $3,300 for the duo. The Make Offer button is also enabled for people who have another deal in mind.
