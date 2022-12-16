Virtually Colorful 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 Restomod Hides an 825-HP Surprise

The story of the Ford Mustang is so rich and colorful, so proud and incredible, that you may need a lifetime to get all the quirky little details fleshed out.
Or, at least, you might need some chapters regarding the story of the original Mustang. No worries, we have you covered that, and today we will jump directly to the final three model years (1971 to 1973) when substantial changes occurred. The original pony car was again restyled and grew to easily accommodate Blue Oval’s big block 429 cubic inches (7.0-liter) V8.
But even the intermediate, small-block V8 versions were nothing to sneeze at, especially the 351ci (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 that equipped the Mach 1 or Boss 351 models. Speaking of the latter, while the late model styling is not necessarily beloved by everyone around the classic Mustang community, no one should say it is not without its fans. Both in the real world and across the digital automotive realm.
Just recently, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, started sharing a second look (with additional insider thoughts) at the CGI projects he did for HotCars. The first throwback was of the JDM variety, given the Honda S2000 revival idea, but now it’s Americana all the way.
First, we saw the stunning, 99% custom, and brand-new (save for the Challenger headlights and wheels) 3D Plymouth SRT GTX reinvention in a shade of green that gave us springtime-level goosebumps. Now it is also time for an in-depth scan of the pixel master’s 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351 restomod we originally disregarded for being way too bland. Well, it is now safe to say that we were massively wrong.
And it is not just for the modernized look (the author even jokes the “mild widebody” treatment makes it look like a ‘fresh’ AMC Javelin), which feels like it could be easily translated into a real-world restomod build project. Instead, there was one ‘little’ surprise that no one saw coming – aside from the nasty Black, cool Bullitt Green, or ‘Gone in 60 Sec’ yellow hues, that is.
Well, once the hood comes off entirely, everyone can admire the monster lurking inside the engine bay – that would be the 825-horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0-liter V8 which was digitally stolen from a 2022 Shelby Super Snake!
