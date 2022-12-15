Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe Restomod Looks Surreal and Futuristic. Because It Is!

Everyone (or at least diehard automotive fans) does remember that faithful moment back in the 1960s when the little, British AC Ace sports car traveled across the Atlantic Ocean.
Over there, it morphed into the legendary AC/Shelby Cobra with help from a Ford V8 engine and a lot of love from the iconic Carroll Shelby. The rest is history, of course, to the tune of a pocket-sized open sports car that had the grunt of an American V8 dinosaur and the feistiness to put anyone into an early grave if they did not have a clue about what they were doing behind the steering wheel.
Oh, by the way, there was also an advanced evolution of the concept – dubbed the Shelby Daytona Cobra Coupe. This sports coupe was developed with the ultimate purpose of bringing home the trophies usually won by the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO. As such, Shelby’s Daytona became the original Americana racer to win an FIA GT manufacturers championship title back in 1965.
Thus, one could say that Shelby’s Daytona Coupes have built quite a massive cult following over the years. Both in the real world, as well as across the vast and imaginative realm of virtual automotive designers. And the legend keeps growing across those alternate universes.
The latest addition to the icon’s digital history comes courtesy of the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off to Stefan Mantu (aka engraffstudio) and this cool Shelby restomod CGI project. And the pixel master explains the entire gist of the idea in more than a few words.
But put shortly, the incumbent design of the Shelby Daytona Coupe restomod took no less than a year to come to life, even if the original model has always been a fascination for the virtual artist that likes to dabble with both architectural and automotive ideas. Alas, in the end, it turned out just fine and utterly spectacular, frankly!
