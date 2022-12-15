Ford Fiesta Virtually Tries On Shelby GT500 Suit, but Only for Size

The Fiesta’s fate may have been sealed, with Ford being more interested in crossovers and battery-electric vehicles rather than traditional cars, but the supermini will live on in the hearts of its fans, especially in the hot ST flavor.
But this is no Fiesta ST, as the variant imagined by hugosilvadesigns and shared on social media recently aims for something much higher, as it wants to be a Shelby when it grows up. Thus, it has been imagined with styling inspired by one of the range-topping Mustang in the Blue Oval's stable, and it truly is something to write home about.
There are quite a few parts that were digitally lifted from the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and adapted to the Fiesta. The hood is one of them, and the same goes for the front bumper too, with its large grille, separated by a horizontal slat in the middle, and two large intakes flanking it. That big rear wing was also inspired by the one of the pony car, and so was the rear bumper for that matter.
Fender flares contribute to the ultra-muscular stance of this hyper hatch, which has more pronounced side skirts, and no less than four exhaust tips. The wheels came from the aftermarket world too, or the virtual one in this case, and it has a red, white and blue look, decorated by all sorts of sponsor decals.
The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine powering the Mustang Shelby GT500, kicking out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, wouldn’t fit under the hood of the Fiesta. However, we reckon that with enough chopping and rearranging, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-pot could end up powering it. But it will never happen, because as we told you in the first paragraph, the Ford Fiesta will soon be dead, and that’s a pity.
