Rowdily Exposed, Blown '69 Dodge Charger Kicks Off Cool New ‘GAS4EVER’ CGI Series

Some virtual automotive artists work better when presented with individual projects. Others love to see an idea fleshed out across multiple episodes, meaning CGI series are their ultimate passion.
Such might be the case with Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who previously worked with big names such as Hagerty for his serial CGIs. Now the pixel master has decided that we need yet another CGI dream car series in our lives. And it has a cool, potentially outrageous ‘GAS4EVER’ name.
Before jumping out of your socks to either defend or pan the ICE lifestyle, a word from the author regarding his new series’ nameplate: “this is a virtual love letter to visceral, mechanical automobiles of days gone by.” As such, he is not trying to enter the polemics of when, where, how, or why gas/diesel engines will get banned around the world and the EV revolution will finally take hold.
Instead, he is mostly aiming to set a background for his rendering experimentation ethos, “like light scattering aka fog and smoke, as it lends really well to create a more realistic and moodier atmosphere.” And, for starters, his inaugural thought on the new series and CGI process is supported by none other than the iconic 1969 Dodge Charger. Non-Daytona, that is.
Alas, it is no less enticing, with a beat-up body dressed up in two shades as if someone mixed parts from two different muscle cars. Plus, it pays tribute to some of the author’s pixel master friends (Ash Thorp with his recent Batmobile, plus the flurry of Khyzyl Saleem’s dystopian, Cyberpunk-style artwork). As such, the feisty Charger has an exposed rear, plus a nice little blower protruding through the burgundy hood.
It also sits lower than the norm on Goodyear Eagle Billboard tires with cut fenders, and an elongated rear, plus (inside) it has just one vintage bucket seat and an extinguisher nearby. Who knows, maybe that fog is actually the result of something burning up already - like our imagination!
