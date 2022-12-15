Black Olds 442 Rides Vintage on ‘Steelies,’ Needs Some Additional CGI Body Work

The winter holidays are coming, and while the kids are out playing in the snow, the adults might dream of an all-black slammed widebody Oldsmobile 442 over a cup of hot chocolate. Wait, what?
As a reminder, Oldsmobile – let alone its fabled 442 – are no more, since 2004 and 1991, respectively. Well, that is quite unfortunate since my (virtual) Christmas bucket list also includes both. But a word of remembrance, first.
For the 1964 model year, the Oldsmobile division of General Motors began to offer for the U.S.-market F-85 and Cutlass models an option package dubbed ‘4-4-2.’ Widely known afterward as the Oldsmobile 442, especially from 1968 to 1971, when it was a standalone model, this muscle car quickly garnered a big cult following – then and now.
As such, no wonder the nameplate lives on – through classic car restorations, via restomod build projects, or even across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. One of the more prolific pixel masters out there, at least as far as American rendering-to-reality ideas are concerned, is also Emmanuel Brito, the CGI expert better known as personalizatuauto on social media.
This time around, though, the author takes us on yet another quick journey of wishful thinking discovery. The new digital periplus includes an all-black Oldsmobile 442 “with some body work.” Well, if this is not the classic murdered-out muscle car understatement of December, I do not even care to imagine what could top this out.
Yes, the pixel master needs some help with the rear diffuser, but I am pretty sure any Olds 442 fan would take this car as it is, no further questions asked. After all, look at the thoroughly slammed atmosphere, check out the matching ‘steelies’ (some sort of Aerodiscs, actually), and dare say the glossy black aerodynamic widebody kit needs any further additions…
For the 1964 model year, the Oldsmobile division of General Motors began to offer for the U.S.-market F-85 and Cutlass models an option package dubbed ‘4-4-2.’ Widely known afterward as the Oldsmobile 442, especially from 1968 to 1971, when it was a standalone model, this muscle car quickly garnered a big cult following – then and now.
As such, no wonder the nameplate lives on – through classic car restorations, via restomod build projects, or even across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. One of the more prolific pixel masters out there, at least as far as American rendering-to-reality ideas are concerned, is also Emmanuel Brito, the CGI expert better known as personalizatuauto on social media.
This time around, though, the author takes us on yet another quick journey of wishful thinking discovery. The new digital periplus includes an all-black Oldsmobile 442 “with some body work.” Well, if this is not the classic murdered-out muscle car understatement of December, I do not even care to imagine what could top this out.
Yes, the pixel master needs some help with the rear diffuser, but I am pretty sure any Olds 442 fan would take this car as it is, no further questions asked. After all, look at the thoroughly slammed atmosphere, check out the matching ‘steelies’ (some sort of Aerodiscs, actually), and dare say the glossy black aerodynamic widebody kit needs any further additions…