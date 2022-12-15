Modernized Plymouth SRT Digitally Lurks Alongside Original GTX Air Grabber

Back in 1967, the Plymouth division of the Chrysler Corporation (now Stellantis North America) decided to premiere the Belvedere GTX model.
This was a mid-size muscle car fitted inside the upscale performance niche of the classic golden age of American muscle cars. It did not live a long and fruitful life, unfortunately, as it retired after the 1971 model year. But still, just like most other muscle cars of the era, it managed to grab the attention of fans, then and now.
And thanks to its minor cult following, the Plymouth GTX is never short of appreciation or some hidden desire to potentially see it once again on the road. Since Plymouth is no more, that would be quite hard in the real world. Not across the imaginative expanse of the virtual automotive artist realm, though.
As such, no wonder that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, was asked by the good folks over at HotCars to produce a modernized Plymouth GTX project for their common classic car revival periplus. But once that was one, it seems the memory of this fresh Plymouth SRT GTX lingered on.
Now, after previously sharing a look back at the CGI work done for the equally enticing Honda S2000 reinvention, the pixel master is ready for a lot of Americana love. Thus, meet (again) his imagined Plymouth SRT GTX that now lurks around the digital town alongside the original Air Grabber GTX. Even better, the author shared some behind-the-scenes make-of thoughts, including how much he loved playing with the retractable Air Grabber hood scoop.
By the way, the rest of the green pack is not too shabby either, and even though it resembles the current Dodge Challenger, it turns out the Plymouth SRT GTX was “modeled from scratch,” sharing nothing with the iconic Mopar but the headlights and wheels! Meanwhile, everything else is “custom (CGI) made.” That’s so cool, right?
And thanks to its minor cult following, the Plymouth GTX is never short of appreciation or some hidden desire to potentially see it once again on the road. Since Plymouth is no more, that would be quite hard in the real world. Not across the imaginative expanse of the virtual automotive artist realm, though.
As such, no wonder that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, was asked by the good folks over at HotCars to produce a modernized Plymouth GTX project for their common classic car revival periplus. But once that was one, it seems the memory of this fresh Plymouth SRT GTX lingered on.
Now, after previously sharing a look back at the CGI work done for the equally enticing Honda S2000 reinvention, the pixel master is ready for a lot of Americana love. Thus, meet (again) his imagined Plymouth SRT GTX that now lurks around the digital town alongside the original Air Grabber GTX. Even better, the author shared some behind-the-scenes make-of thoughts, including how much he loved playing with the retractable Air Grabber hood scoop.
By the way, the rest of the green pack is not too shabby either, and even though it resembles the current Dodge Challenger, it turns out the Plymouth SRT GTX was “modeled from scratch,” sharing nothing with the iconic Mopar but the headlights and wheels! Meanwhile, everything else is “custom (CGI) made.” That’s so cool, right?