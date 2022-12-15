2014 Harley-Davidson Breakout Hides a Wealth of Changes Under Its Detailed Paint Job

Unlike their four-wheeled counterparts, motorcycles are easier to be kept relevant over the years. I mean, how often does one consider repainting or otherwise customizing their cars just eight years after they rolled off the assembly line?
In the motorcycle world that’s very much a possibility, and we’ve seen time and time again relatively young two-wheelers being completely re-made in a bid to keep them fresh and unique-looking. And that’s exactly what happened to this 2014 Harley-Davidson Breakout after it crossed paths with a French specialist called Melk.
The French are first and foremost paint gurus, and that’s more than visible on this machine as well. Starting off with the idea of creating “a luxurious and modern motorcycle,” the shop used a combination of Vivid Black and Gunship Gray to send the proper message across.
The two hues were then combined with a black marble effect and various decorations on the fuel tank, front fender, air filter, and skid plate; but under the detailed paint job a wealth of other alterations is hidden, and one only needs to take a close look at the bike to realize that.
First up, we get the usual visual enhancements. In this case, they were achieved through methods like the smoothing of the fuel tank, the addition of chrome and black Turbine wheels sourced from Harley itself (with the rear one wearing a 260 mm wide tire), the inclusion of LED lighting front and rear, and the alteration of the two fenders. The visual modifications are further enhanced by the fact the bike has been propped on an adjustable lowering kit.
Unlike what usually happens when it comes to customized Harleys, this one was upgraded in the powertrain department as well. Melk installed a Stage II kit on the powertrain, then performed a re-mapping. New breathing hardware was installed for the beefed-up unit, meaning a Performance Machine air filter at one end and a Bassani exhaust at the other. The stated numbers of the engine are now 85+ hp at the wheel and 144 Nm of torque.
The modified 2014 Harley-Davidson Breakout is listed as bike number 12 in Melk’s portfolio, and wears an “available to order” tag. No mention is made about pricing though.
