Buell XBE Concept Blends Buell and Fuell Cues To Grab the Attention of Erik Himself
The Buell name has been around since 1983, when former Harley-Davidson engineer Erik Buell decided he had the goods to build a different kind of motorcycle. By 2003, this motorcycle team had been scooped up by the very team Erik had left, Harley-Davidson, who eventually put this brand down in 2009.

Buell XBE Concept Blends Buell and Fuell Cues To Grab the Attention of Erik Himself

But, by the time HD was done with this brand, it had already spanned seven continents and fed countless minds with dreams of power, speed, styling, and all-around gusto. All that brings us to one particular mind, Theo Cauchy, a freelance industrial designer from Merignies, France. Oh, might I mention that he specializes in nothing more than motorcycle design?

Now, as of 2021, the Buell name could once again be spotted, as Erik is now manufacturing motorcycles once again under the Erik Buell Racing (EBR) umbrella, and in line with the new resurgence, Cauchy decided to bring to light a fresh spin on this motorcycle brand, giving birth to the XBE. And before you start calling Buell to ask about buying this electrified dream, it is just a concept, so hold off on that.

However, there are enough Buell traits and cues on the XBE that it really deserves a second look. For example, I may not be the informational god of motorcycle brands, but from the first moment I saw the front of this machine, I saw Buell! The EBR disc brake was what gave it all away. At the rear, the six-point star rim that Buell machines typically include is missing, but the driven sprocket is still in line with the brand's cue, and these traits seem more than in line with ICE Buells.

Yet, in recent times, the fresh uprising of this brand has also brought with it a new perspective on the industry, one where electricity is at the heart of Buell machines. Heck, Fuell, Buell's electrified spin-off brand, is about to drop their Fllow "commuter," an e-motorcycle designed for nothing more than city streets.

If we consider the cues and styling of the Fllow, then the XBE is actually more than in line with the brand's new philosophy, and Cauchy gloriously captured the essence of what the future could bring. Oh, and by the looks of it, the whole café racer styling that's really hot right now is present on the XBE, but on the Fllow too.

Exploring more of Cauchy's design, I noticed something that Buell and Fuell aren't currently expressing, that whole blocky and sharp styling the XBE showcases. Personally, I kind of like it; it's in line with industry movements, as to be expected from someone that designs motorcycles for a living.

Now, there aren't any specs to this visual design, but as I viewed the images in the gallery, I noticed something a bit different about the XBE that no motorcycle design has ever shown me, a display integrated right into the top of the XBE's body and in plain view of a rider. Silently flying along a highway, a rider has to simply glance downward for a moment, and they would be able to see their speed, power levels, and possibly who may be calling on the headset.

There's just one feature I couldn't find any use for on the XBE, those orange and transparent side panels. Maybe they're there to help you from frying your leg against hot components, or they're just for show. We may never know the purpose of this component, but if Buell or Fuell gets a whiff of this design, Cauchy may just be taking a phone call from Erik himself. Why not? Good news travels fast.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery include the 2022 Buell 1190 SX, Fuell Fllow, and Buell XBE concept.

EV concept buell FUELL Harley-Davidson rendering Fllow electric
 
 
 
 
 

