All-Year Fun Is How Daymak's Combat "E-Bike" Likes To Roll: Just Add Tracks During Winter

Now, with a name like Combat, you can be sure that this machine is designed to literally fight its way through any terrain your landscape throws at you. Be it snow, rain, mud, dust, and gravel, Daymak's Combat is ready to do things on a whole new level.
You may have heard of Daymak before. They're that Canadian EV manufacturer and designer that's been around since 2002 and aimed at literally creating everything from machines like e-bikes, modular vehicles like the Combat, and pretty soon, they'll be working on trinkets that literally fly folks around town, similar to air taxis. Yup, looks like they have big plans and the know-how to get there.
As for the idea behind the Combat, it's designed to be your go-to answer for whatever terrestrial travels you have in mind, be it shine, rain, or snow. All this is possible because the manufacturer grants the Combat modular powers.
To give you an idea of what I mean, think about the four seasons that most places in the world experience. Over the year, three-fourths of the time, you'll be using the Combat like any other two-wheeled vehicle; vroom-vroom. But, come winter, with the help of a kit, you can dump the wheels and transform the EV into nothing more than a snowmobile.
Flex platform; there are a couple of images in the gallery with that setup too.
Now, there are clear differences between Damak's work and that of others, and one way this crew stands apart is by granting the Combat massive power. For starters, this "e-bike" is equipped with a 5,000-watt motor that can help you fly around at speeds of up to 44 mph (70 kph), all the while climbing 35-degree hills.
As for the power behind all the magic, a 4,800-watt-hour battery pack offers a range of up to 50 miles (80 kilometers), clearly in ideal conditions. However, Daymak does mention on their website that their machines are tested in the Canadian wilderness, so that range may be attainable. The battery pack is also removable, so you could just purchase another pack and double your coverage.
More on what's in store for future owners of such a machine, as you would expect, all components have a waterproof rating of IP67, carry up to 136 kilograms (300 pounds) of payload, rider included, and weighs 136 kilograms on its own. Brakes and digital gauges are also part of the package, and a suspension system is integrated into the aluminum frame.
part of the magic.
But, if you happen to want to buy the Deluxe version, with delivery due in June 2023, you're being asked to drop $15,000 (€14,200) on one. I'll never know how the Founder's Edition is less expensive, but Daymak mentions that there's $1,000 off if you pick up that version.
Yup, it's a Founders Edition for me; I can spend that $1,000 of safety gear to ride this EV to the limits. What you do with this information is your decision; I'm just the messenger.
