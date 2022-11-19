Cake's Limited Edition Run of Its New Bukk Off-Road E-Motorcycle Has Been Sold Out

The Swedish e-motorcycle manufacturer Cake unveiled its new Bukk off-road platform earlier this month. The community’s response was positive, as the company recently announced the motocross platform is sold out.
Cake seeks to inspire a zero-emission society with its wide range of EVs. A few years ago, the company announced it had started the World Race one-make motocross series, from which they surely obtained racing insights that led to the development of the new platform. The company already had some experience from Kalk, another off-road model.
The company revealed the Bukk at EICMA, a motorcycle trade show, and announced it would initially be available in a limited-edition run of just 50 machines. The lucky owners won’t have to wait too long for the EVs, as shipping begins in March 2023.
The Bukk is a lightweight yet capable machine – even though it tips the scale at just 85 kg (187 lbs.), its motor outputs a whopping 420 Nm (310 ft-lbs.) of rear-wheel torque and up to 16 kW (21.5 hp) of power. Although top speed is not necessarily critical for off-road destined vehicles, Bukk can still reach speeds of over 100 kph (62 mph). The EV features Cake’s minimalist Swedish style and all the essentials you need when hitting the dirt.
The 50 models were sold at a pretty hefty €14,970 ($15,487) each. If you haven’t got your hands on one, don’t worry! The company will probably announce a new batch soon enough.
Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake, said, “The Bukk launch reminds me very much of the Kalk Limited Edition launch 4 years ago, with an amazing welcome and excitement from the market. This time the limited edition Bukk sold out in less than a week, with a wide response from around the globe. We are super excited to share the next phases of the Bukk platform.”
It’s unclear whether the Bukk Limited Edition will participate in Cake’s 2023 World Race. Moreover, we don’t know any details about the next race edition, so you’ll have to stay tuned for more. Meanwhile, you can check Cake’s website to learn about the e-motorcycle. The Swedish manufacturer will update us regarding the evolution of the Bukk platform during Q1 2023.
If Cake takes the same approach as with its previous models, it means that it will release several Bukk versions destined for different uses. For instance, the Kalk AP model is engineered to be used by rangers in wildlife conservation areas. We look forward to seeing the e-motorcycle in action!
