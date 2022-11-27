Meet Solid CRS-01, the E-Bike Concept That Looks Like It's About To Snap Your Fingers Off

Solid CRS-01 is an electric motorcycle that is made to withstand time, elements, and design trends. Straight lines, sharp edges, flat surfaces, and overall uncomfortable looks inspire an apocalyptic version of future reality. It makes motorcycling sound as if it were a punishment rather than the leisure adrenaline shot of today.
Crafted by the pens and imagination of the Belgians from the design studio of VoyagerCo., the motorcycle is a technology demonstrator for the Dutch EV company Solid. Yes, this oddity broke the digital realm's boundaries and made it into the real reality of the palpable three dimensions. (If anyone questions the limping grammar of "real reality," please explain the concept of virtual reality).
Back on topic: this electric-driven motorbike has a 100 V 21,5 kWh battery – no mystery there; it's written all over the sides. Aerodynamics are not accounted for, as the boxy body couldn't care less about drag. It doesn't seem user-friendly in any aspect: the seat is repulsive to even gaze at, let alone ride on. The rider's knees are the only crash bars available; the tall mid-section screams with eagerness to puncture the motorcyclist's ribcage on every possible occasion.
Apart from the two straight-angle rails that flank the charging port cap and shine menacingly right under the biker's torso, the lack of cushion acts as a second repellent. The rearward-positioned footpegs and down-low handlebars indicate a sporty tenure (the large rear wheel chain sprocket backs this first impression).
Twin radial front brakes also hint at high-speed performance, as do the fat tires and minimalistic bodywork. The designers describe their work as "highly modular" with "cost-effective materials such as sheet metal to build a self-supporting monocoque frame also doubling as the exterior panels of this brutalist motorcycle."
One circular display is the digital interface between the rider and the jagged electro-mechanical two-wheeled chisel. The dismal color combination of gray soot and grim reaper ash only adds to this vehicle's nuclear fallout prospective habitat.
Solid, the Dutch company that commissioned the Belgians to design this motorcycle needed a proof of concept for their drivetrain. However, what came out was far-fetched from the objective motoring industry mainstream ideas.
